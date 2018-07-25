Qualcomm : FY 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings 3G/4G Device Estimates

Global 3G/4G device shipment*estimates
Calendar year, as of July 25, 2018
~1.8B-1.9Be
~1.755B
~1.70B
Up 5% atmidpoint**
Up 3%
2016
2017
2018
* Global 3G/4G device shipments represent our estimate of CDMA-based, OFDMA-based and CDMA/OFDMA multimode subscriber devices shipped globally, excluding TD-SCDMA devices that do not implement LTE. We continue to believe that certain licensees, particularly in China, are not fully complying with their contractual obligations to report their sales of licensed products to us, and certain companies, including unlicensed companies, particularly in emerging regions, including China, are delaying execution of new license agreements. As a result, we do not believe that all global 3G/4G device shipments are currently being reported to us.
** The midpoints of the estimated ranges are used for comparison purposes only and do not indicate a higher degree of confidence in the midpoints.
Disclaimer
Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 20:08:10 UTC