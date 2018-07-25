Log in
Qualcomm : FY 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings 3G/4G Device Estimates

07/25/2018 | 10:09pm CEST

Global 3G/4G device shipment*estimates

Calendar year, as of July 25, 2018

~1.8B-1.9Be

~1.755B

~1.70B

Up 5% atmidpoint**

Up 3%

2016

2017

2018

* Global 3G/4G device shipments represent our estimate of CDMA-based, OFDMA-based and CDMA/OFDMA multimode subscriber devices shipped globally, excluding TD-SCDMA devices that do not implement LTE. We continue to believe that certain licensees, particularly in China, are not fully complying with their contractual obligations to report their sales of licensed products to us, and certain companies, including unlicensed companies, particularly in emerging regions, including China, are delaying execution of new license agreements. As a result, we do not believe that all global 3G/4G device shipments are currently being reported to us.

** The midpoints of the estimated ranges are used for comparison purposes only and do not indicate a higher degree of confidence in the midpoints.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 20:08:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 917 M
EBIT 2018 5 088 M
Net income 2018 -4 232 M
Finance 2018 7 599 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capitalization 87 593 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 61,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM-8.08%87 593
CISCO SYSTEMS10.68%197 803
ERICSSON34.48%27 360
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.04%19 966
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS34.46%19 784
HARRIS CORPORATION6.59%17 831