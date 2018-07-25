Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qualcomm : FY 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings Supplemental Results of Business Segments

0
07/25/2018 | 10:09pm CEST

Supplemental Results of Business Segments

The following table provides supplemental information including our results of business segments and reconciles our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results ($ in millions, except per share data):

SEGMENTS

QCT

QTL

Non-GAAP Reconciling Items (a)

Non-GAAP

Results

QSI

Share-Based Compensation

Other Items

(b) (c)

GAAP Results

Q3 FISCAL 2018

Revenues

$4,087

$1,465

$77

$5,629

$20

$-

($50)

$5,599

Change from prior year

1%

25%

(3%)

6%

(64%)

N/MN/M

4%

Change from prior quarter

5%

16%

4%

8%

(33%)

N/MN/M

6%

Operating income (loss)

$1,424

$2

($189)

($312)

$925

Change from prior year

16%

(94%)

17%

(20%)

20%

Change from prior quarter

11%

(80%)

15%

50%

110%

EBT

$607

$1,049

($240)

$1,416

($7)

($189)

($264)

$956

Change from prior year

6%

23%

(88%)

9%

(113%)

17%

3%

11%

Change from prior quarter

-%

23%

(8%)

15%

(118%)

15%

62%

167%

EBT as % of revenues

15%

72%

N/M

25%

17%

Net income (loss)

$1,508

($5)

($155)

($129)

$1,219

Change from prior year

22%

(116%)

22%

37%

41%

Change from prior quarter

27%

(117%)

20%

80%

N/M

Diluted EPS

$1.01

$0.00

($0.10)

($0.09)

$0.82

Change from prior year

22%

(100%)

23%

36%

41%

Change from prior quarter

26%

(100%)

23%

80%

N/M

Diluted shares

1,487

1,487

1,487

1,487

1,487

Q2 FISCAL 2018

Revenues

$3,897

$1,260

$74

$5,231

$30

$-

$-

$5,261

Operating income (loss)

1,281

10

(222)

(628)

441

EBT

$608

$850

($222)

1,236

40

(222)

(696)

358

EBT as % of revenues

16%

67%N/M

24%

7%

Net income (loss)

1,187

30

(193)

(661)

363

Diluted EPS

$0.80

$0.02

($0.13)

($0.44)

$0.24

Diluted shares

1,494

1,494

1,494

1,494

1,494

Q3 FISCAL 2017

Revenues

$4,052

$1,172

$79

$5,303

$56

$-

$12

$5,371

Operating income (loss)

1,225

34

(227)

(259)

773

EBT

$575

$854

($128)

1,301

55

(227)

(271)

858

EBT as % of revenues

14%

73%N/M

25%

16%

Net income (loss)

1,237

32

(199)

(204)

866

Diluted EPS

$0.83

$0.02

($0.13)

($0.14)

$0.58

Diluted shares

1,491

1,491

1,491

1,491

1,491

  • (a) Non-GAAP reconciling items related to revenues consisted primarily of nonreportable segment revenues less intersegment eliminations. Non-GAAP reconciling items related to earnings before taxes consisted primarily of certain research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, other expenses or income, interest expense and certain investment income that are not allocated to the segments for management reporting purposes; nonreportable segment results; and the elimination of intersegment profit.

  • (b) At fiscal year end, the quarterly tax provision (benefit) for each column equals the annual tax provision (benefit) for each column computed in accordance with GAAP. In interim quarters, the sum of these provisions (benefits) may not equal the total GAAP tax provision, and this difference is included in the tax provision (benefit) in the "Other Items" column. See the "Reconciliations of GAAP Tax Rates to Non-GAAP Tax Rates" included in the news release for the current period for further details.

  • (c) Details of amounts included in the "Other Items" column for the current period are included in the news release for the current period. Details of amounts included in the "Other Items" column for prior periods are included in the news releases for those periods.

N/M - Not Meaningful

Sums may not equal totals due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 20:08:05 UTC
