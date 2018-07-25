Qualcomm : FY 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings Supplemental Results of Business Segments
0
07/25/2018 | 10:09pm CEST
Supplemental Results of Business Segments
The following table provides supplemental information including our results of business segments and reconciles our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results ($ in millions, except per share data):
SEGMENTS
QCT
QTL
Non-GAAP Reconciling Items (a)
Non-GAAP
Results
QSI
Share-Based Compensation
Other Items
(b) (c)
GAAP Results
Q3 FISCAL 2018
Revenues
$4,087
$1,465
$77
$5,629
$20
$-
($50)
$5,599
Change from prior year
1%
25%
(3%)
6%
(64%)
N/MN/M
4%
Change from prior quarter
5%
16%
4%
8%
(33%)
N/MN/M
6%
Operating income (loss)
$1,424
$2
($189)
($312)
$925
Change from prior year
16%
(94%)
17%
(20%)
20%
Change from prior quarter
11%
(80%)
15%
50%
110%
EBT
$607
$1,049
($240)
$1,416
($7)
($189)
($264)
$956
Change from prior year
6%
23%
(88%)
9%
(113%)
17%
3%
11%
Change from prior quarter
-%
23%
(8%)
15%
(118%)
15%
62%
167%
EBT as % of revenues
15%
72%
N/M
25%
17%
Net income (loss)
$1,508
($5)
($155)
($129)
$1,219
Change from prior year
22%
(116%)
22%
37%
41%
Change from prior quarter
27%
(117%)
20%
80%
N/M
Diluted EPS
$1.01
$0.00
($0.10)
($0.09)
$0.82
Change from prior year
22%
(100%)
23%
36%
41%
Change from prior quarter
26%
(100%)
23%
80%
N/M
Diluted shares
1,487
1,487
1,487
1,487
1,487
Q2 FISCAL 2018
Revenues
$3,897
$1,260
$74
$5,231
$30
$-
$-
$5,261
Operating income (loss)
1,281
10
(222)
(628)
441
EBT
$608
$850
($222)
1,236
40
(222)
(696)
358
EBT as % of revenues
16%
67%N/M
24%
7%
Net income (loss)
1,187
30
(193)
(661)
363
Diluted EPS
$0.80
$0.02
($0.13)
($0.44)
$0.24
Diluted shares
1,494
1,494
1,494
1,494
1,494
Q3 FISCAL 2017
Revenues
$4,052
$1,172
$79
$5,303
$56
$-
$12
$5,371
Operating income (loss)
1,225
34
(227)
(259)
773
EBT
$575
$854
($128)
1,301
55
(227)
(271)
858
EBT as % of revenues
14%
73%N/M
25%
16%
Net income (loss)
1,237
32
(199)
(204)
866
Diluted EPS
$0.83
$0.02
($0.13)
($0.14)
$0.58
Diluted shares
1,491
1,491
1,491
1,491
1,491
(a) Non-GAAP reconciling items related to revenues consisted primarily of nonreportable segment revenues less intersegment eliminations. Non-GAAP reconciling items related to earnings before taxes consisted primarily of certain research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, other expenses or income, interest expense and certain investment income that are not allocated to the segments for management reporting purposes; nonreportable segment results; and the elimination of intersegment profit.
(b) At fiscal year end, the quarterly tax provision (benefit) for each column equals the annual tax provision (benefit) for each column computed in accordance with GAAP. In interim quarters, the sum of these provisions (benefits) may not equal the total GAAP tax provision, and this difference is included in the tax provision (benefit) in the "Other Items" column. See the "Reconciliations of GAAP Tax Rates to Non-GAAP Tax Rates" included in the news release for the current period for further details.
(c) Details of amounts included in the "Other Items" column for the current period are included in the news release for the current period. Details of amounts included in the "Other Items" column for prior periods are included in the news releases for those periods.