Qualcomm : FY 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings Supplemental Results of Business Segments

Supplemental Results of Business Segments

The following table provides supplemental information including our results of business segments and reconciles our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results ($ in millions, except per share data):

SEGMENTS QCT QTL Non-GAAP Reconciling Items (a) Non-GAAP Results QSI Share-Based Compensation Other Items (b) (c) GAAP Results Q3 FISCAL 2018 Revenues $4,087 $1,465 $77 $5,629 $20 $- ($50) $5,599 Change from prior year 1% 25% (3%) 6% (64%) N/MN/M 4% Change from prior quarter 5% 16% 4% 8% (33%) N/MN/M 6% Operating income (loss) $1,424 $2 ($189) ($312) $925 Change from prior year 16% (94%) 17% (20%) 20% Change from prior quarter 11% (80%) 15% 50% 110% EBT $607 $1,049 ($240) $1,416 ($7) ($189) ($264) $956 Change from prior year 6% 23% (88%) 9% (113%) 17% 3% 11% Change from prior quarter -% 23% (8%) 15% (118%) 15% 62% 167% EBT as % of revenues 15% 72% N/M 25% 17% Net income (loss) $1,508 ($5) ($155) ($129) $1,219 Change from prior year 22% (116%) 22% 37% 41% Change from prior quarter 27% (117%) 20% 80% N/M Diluted EPS $1.01 $0.00 ($0.10) ($0.09) $0.82 Change from prior year 22% (100%) 23% 36% 41% Change from prior quarter 26% (100%) 23% 80% N/M Diluted shares 1,487 1,487 1,487 1,487 1,487 Q2 FISCAL 2018 Revenues $3,897 $1,260 $74 $5,231 $30 $- $- $5,261 Operating income (loss) 1,281 10 (222) (628) 441 EBT $608 $850 ($222) 1,236 40 (222) (696) 358 EBT as % of revenues 16% 67%N/M 24% 7% Net income (loss) 1,187 30 (193) (661) 363 Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.02 ($0.13) ($0.44) $0.24 Diluted shares 1,494 1,494 1,494 1,494 1,494 Q3 FISCAL 2017 Revenues $4,052 $1,172 $79 $5,303 $56 $- $12 $5,371 Operating income (loss) 1,225 34 (227) (259) 773 EBT $575 $854 ($128) 1,301 55 (227) (271) 858 EBT as % of revenues 14% 73%N/M 25% 16% Net income (loss) 1,237 32 (199) (204) 866 Diluted EPS $0.83 $0.02 ($0.13) ($0.14) $0.58 Diluted shares 1,491 1,491 1,491 1,491 1,491

(a) Non-GAAP reconciling items related to revenues consisted primarily of nonreportable segment revenues less intersegment eliminations. Non-GAAP reconciling items related to earnings before taxes consisted primarily of certain research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, other expenses or income, interest expense and certain investment income that are not allocated to the segments for management reporting purposes; nonreportable segment results; and the elimination of intersegment profit.

(b) At fiscal year end, the quarterly tax provision (benefit) for each column equals the annual tax provision (benefit) for each column computed in accordance with GAAP. In interim quarters, the sum of these provisions (benefits) may not equal the total GAAP tax provision, and this difference is included in the tax provision (benefit) in the "Other Items" column. See the "Reconciliations of GAAP Tax Rates to Non-GAAP Tax Rates" included in the news release for the current period for further details.

(c) Details of amounts included in the "Other Items" column for the current period are included in the news release for the current period. Details of amounts included in the "Other Items" column for prior periods are included in the news releases for those periods.

N/M - Not Meaningful

Sums may not equal totals due to rounding.