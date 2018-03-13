Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Qualcomm : In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 02:20pm CET

By Dan Strumpf in Hong Kong, Yoko Kubota in Beijing and Liza Lin in Shanghai

Qualcomm Inc.'s strategic value to the U.S. saved it from a hostile takeover, but the mobile-chip giant is now at the center of an escalating tech rivalry between its home country and its biggest market: China.

In cutting off Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd.'s $117 billion bid for Qualcomm, President Donald Trump cited national-security concerns raised by China's growing strength in an array of advanced technologies. These include the fifth-generation wireless technology, known as 5G, that will usher in a faster, more powerful connections--an area where China's Huawei Technologies Co. is also pouring huge sums into research and development.

Qualcomm has now effectively been designated a national champion in the battle with Beijing. However, the company's loyalties are divided--it needs China as much as it competes with it.

China makes up nearly two thirds of San Diego-based Qualcomm's revenue. It is home to some of the world's fastest-growing mobile-phone manufacturers and is a rising player in the standards-setting process for 5G.

"The business in China is becoming increasingly strategic for Qualcomm," said Charlie Dai, an analyst at Forrester, citing its "explosive growth" in smartphones and its development of new businesses based on artificial intelligence that require advanced silicon chips.

Qualcomm supplies China's biggest smartphone makers, and is an investor in handset maker Xiaomi Corp., which is set to conduct one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year. Venture-capital arm Qualcomm Ventures is also a growing force in the local startup industry, with as many as 35 active ventures including a strategic partnership with facial-recognition startup SenseTime. Qualcomm also has chip-making joint ventures in China, including ones with the southwestern Guizhou government and foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

That exposure means that Qualcomm must take care not to get on the wrong side of Beijing, which closely monitors its tech industry.

"Whoever gets a lot of profits and interests from China will be somewhat vulnerable to China's actions, vulnerable to a potential trade war dispute between the U.S. and China," said Mark Li, a technology analyst at research firm Bernstein.

Also, Qualcomm is lacking only China's regulatory clearance for a deal of its own: a $44 billion takeover of Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors NV.

This means China has several levers it could pull as it weighs how to respond to Mr. Trump's decision this week to quash Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm.

Qualcomm and China's antitrust regulator didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm's chief executive, has traveled frequently to China. In November he joined Mr. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a deal-signing ceremony in Beijing for a $12 billion chip deal with Chinese smartphone brands including Oppo and Vivo, which are owned by BBK Electronics Corp.

In February, Mr. Mollenkopf attended a meeting between U.S. business executives and President Xi's top economic adviser in Washington. That same month, he unveiled a chip aimed at Chinese smartphone companies at a large technology expo in Barcelona. Mr. Mollenkopf is set to visit Beijing this month to attend the state-hosted China Development Forum.

China is pushing to develop its own chip industry, but so far its domestic companies haven't achieved the computing speed to go up against the likes of Qualcomm, analysts say. Of the $22.3 billion in revenue Qualcomm generated in fiscal 2017, 65% came from China, up from 57% in the previous year. By contrast, 54% of Broadcom's 2017 revenue came from China.

"China has no real alternative to Qualcomm globally in terms of high-end chips," said Chris DeAngelis, general manager at tech advisory firm Alliance Development Group in Beijing.

Qualcomm's relationship with Beijing wasn't always so smooth. In 2015 the company was fined nearly $1 billion for violations of China's antitrust laws regarding the licensing of its patents.

However, since then the company's stature in China has grown such that both Oppo and Vivo sided with Qualcomm against Broadcom's proposed takeover. Shi Yujian, Vivo's chief technology officer, said Tuesday that a tie-up wouldn't have been good for customers because it would have concentrated resources and pricing power within a single giant company.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which vets foreign deals, recently flagged concerns that Broadcom would stymie research and development at Qualcomm, leaving it ill-equipped to counter China's growing clout in 5G technology--in particular that of Huawei, the Shenzhen-based telecommunications behemoth.

"The Trump administration has a techno-nationalist view of technology," said Scott Kennedy, who heads up China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who said Mr. Trump's decision "is intended to protect American technological prowess."

A Huawei spokesman said that it and Qualcomm work together on 5G and that it wasn't accurate to characterize them as rivals.

Stella Yifan Xie in Shanghai and

Yang Jie

in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Dan Strumpf at [email protected], Yoko Kubota at [email protected] and Liza Lin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM LIMITED 3.57% 262.84 Delayed Quote.2.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
02:20pQUALCOMM : In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?
DJ
02:18pBroadcom's ambitious chief will shift target after Qualcomm halt - analysts
RE
01:31pQUALCOMM : Chipmaker move is latest protectionist step from Donald Trump
AQ
01:16pQUALCOMM : Trump blocks Qualcomm takeover attempt
AQ
12:41pQUALCOMM : Rep. Peters Issues Statement on President Trump Blocking Broadcom Dea..
AQ
12:38pQUALCOMM : Americans for Limited Government Issues Statement on Qualcomm
AQ
11:25aPARKERVISION : Receives Favorable Venue Ruling in Patent Infringement Case Again..
AQ
10:23aQUALCOMM : Trump blocks Broadcom's $117 billion Qualcomm bid citing national sec..
AQ
10:22aQUALCOMM : Trump stops Qualcomm-Broadcom merger citing state security
AQ
10:08aQUALCOMM : Trump decision to prevent Qualcomm takeover shocks UC San Diego, one ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:17aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (3/13/2018) 
08:22a4 Dividend Growth Stocks Working Hard For Their Shareholders 
08:18aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : CPI Comes On By (Podcast) 
06:54aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : CPI Comes On By 
05:43aETFS IN FOCUS : Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/12/2018 - Part 2 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 221 M
EBIT 2018 5 599 M
Net income 2018 -3 326 M
Finance 2018 12 264 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,63x
EV / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 92 982 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | QCOM | US7475251036 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 70,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Paul E. Jacobs Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM-1.55%92 982
CISCO SYSTEMS18.93%218 571
ERICSSON5.37%22 940
ARISTA NETWORKS INC26.24%21 804
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%21 289
HARRIS CORPORATION11.56%18 726
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.