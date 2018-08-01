Qualcomm : Incorporated Reminder: Pawar Announces Important August 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - QCOM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) from January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important August 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qualcomm investors under the federal securities laws.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") to: (1) frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire Qualcomm; and (2) allow the officers of Qualcomm to entrench themselves in their executive leadership positions at Qualcomm. As a result of defendants' false statements and/or omission of this material information, Qualcomm securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

