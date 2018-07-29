Log in
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Qualcomm : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Final Deadline Alert in QUALCOMM Inc. Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Investment Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/29/2018

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) (''QUALCOMM'' or the ''Company'') on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased QUALCOMM common stock during the Class Period may, no laterthan August 7, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. QUALCOMM investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740 for additional details about this action. Investors may also submit their information online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/qualcomm.

Beginning in late 2017, Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) (''Broadcom'') announced a series of unsolicited proposals to acquire the outstanding shares of QUALCOMM's common stock. Unbeknownst and undisclosed to investors, on January 29, 2018, QUALCOMM secretly filed a voluntary request for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (''CFIUS'') to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions in a brazen attempt to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company.

Once QUALCOMM's unilateral secret action was revealed to the market on March 5, 2018, and as the market continued to learn additional information about the nature and extent of QUALCOMM's secret action vis-à-vis CFIUS, the price of QUALCOMM's common stock substantially declined in value.

The complaint alleges that QUALCOMM made a series of materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased QUALCOMM's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained investment losses once QUALCOMM's actions were revealed.

QUALCOMM investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional details about this action and/or submit their information online www.kaskelalaw.com/case/qualcomm. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1585
(888) 715 - 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
