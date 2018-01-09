Qualcomm : Powers Advanced Connected Car Technologies in the 2018 Honda Accord

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI), a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today its continued support for cutting-edge personalization, infotainment and telematics systems, as demonstrated with the recent launch of the 2018 Honda Accord. The 2018 Honda Accord features a highly advanced Snapdragon Automotive Platform to power cutting-edge applications for its in-vehicle infotainment and navigation system. Snapdragon automotive solutions are designed to support automotive manufacturers' efforts to provide rich, intuitive experiences to consumers. As part of Qualcomm Technologies' efforts to offer widespread support for automotive manufacturers' implementations of the connected car the 2018 Honda Accord also features a Qualcomm® 4G LTE modem which is designed to support the Hondalink™ vehicle connectivity system.

The 2018 Honda Accord will be on display in the Qualcomm Technologies automotive booth #5616 located in the North Hall, during CES® 2018.

"We pride ourselves on designing and developing state-of-the-art solutions that support next-generation user experiences, while helping accelerate the future of automotive innovation as demonstrated in the 2018 Honda Accord," said Nakul Duggal, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As a technology leader in the automotive industry, Qualcomm Technologies is well-positioned to offer cutting-edge automotive connectivity and intelligent compute solutions to help propel the industry forward. We're committed to bringing a personal approach and advanced technologies by supporting Honda in developing concepts for intuitive and intelligent human machine interactions."

Qualcomm Technologies continues to focus on offering automotive manufacturers superior intelligence and infotainment solutions to support the growing demand for personalized driving experiences for drivers and passengers alike using its Snapdragon automotive technologies portfolio. Helping to drive immersive in-car experiences, including music and video streaming, 3D navigation, support for multiple high-resolution displays, and superior GPU performance for rich 2D/3D graphics using a highly-optimized heterogeneous computing architecture, Snapdragon Automotive Platforms are designed to support advanced applications for next generation vehicles.

Premium-tier Snapdragon Automotive Platforms feature built-in machine learning capabilities, along with the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE), designed to deliver a powerful, energy-efficient solution for supporting the next level of automotive intelligence, comfort, convenience and personalization for embedded infotainment systems. Additionally, Qualcomm Technologies' Automotive Platforms are designed to support a broad range of additional wireless and networking technologies utilized in today's intelligently connected vehicles, including 4G LTE and 5G roadmap, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, Bluetooth® Low Energy and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), with optional support for Direct Short-Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).

