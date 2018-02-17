Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Qualcomm : QualcommRemains Opposed To Offer -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 10:31am CET
By Cara Lombardo and Ted Greenwald

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 17, 2018).

Qualcomm Inc. said Friday that while it is open to further discussions with Broadcom Ltd. it remains against the rival chip maker's "best and final" takeover offer because it still undervalues the business and doesn't adequately account for the risk of the deal falling through.

In a letter to Broadcom's chief executive, Qualcomm Chairman Paul Jacobs said it was encouraging that Broadcom participants in a Wednesday meeting seemed receptive to certain potential antitrust-related divestitures beyond those in the company's publicly filed $121 billion proposal announced Feb.5.

But Broadcom representatives appeared to resist other commitments that regulatory bodies are likely to require, Mr. Jacobs wrote. They declined to clarify their plans for Qualcomm's licensing business and sought to control that business between striking a deal and completing it, which may violate antitrust laws, he wrote.

Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm represents what would be the largest tech takeover ever. Both companies are key suppliers to the smartphone industry, and combined would be the world's third-largest chip maker by revenue.

Their meeting in New York included executives, directors and advisers from both sides and lasted for roughly two hours, spokesmen for the companies said.

Qualcomm's team included Mr. Jacobs and Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf, along with other executives, board members, bankers, and lawyers. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan attended with other Broadcom executives and advisers.

Mr. Jacobs also said in his letter that the current $8 billion breakup fee is inadequate to protect Qualcomm against the risk that the deal doesn't gain regulatory approval.

"Our board is open to further discussions with Broadcom to see if a proposal that appropriately reflects the true value of Qualcomm shares, and ensures an appropriate level of deal certainty, can be obtained," he wrote.

Broadcom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Broadcom last week raised its offer for Qualcomm to $82 a share from its earlier offer of $70 a share.

Shares in Qualcomm fell less than 1% to $64.85 on Friday, while Broadcom shares dropped 1% to $248.89.

Corrections & Amplifications Broadcom has agreed to pay $8 billion to Qualcomm if regulators reject its proposed takeover. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the breakup fee hadn't been disclosed. (Feb. 16, 2018)

Write to Cara Lombardo at [email protected] and Ted Greenwald at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
10:31aQUALCOMM : QualcommRemains Opposed To Offer -- WSJ
DJ
02/16Qualcomm says open to more deal talks with Broadcom following meeting
RE
02/16QUALCOMM : Presses Broadcom After Meeting -- Update
DJ
02/16QUALCOMM : Correction to Qualcomm, Broadcom Story
DJ
02/16QUALCOMM : Presses Broadcom After Meeting
DJ
02/15QUALCOMM : Patent Issued for Compiling Network Descriptions to Multiple Platform..
AQ
02/15QUALCOMM : Patent Issued for Annular View for Panorama Image (USPTO 9888173)
AQ
02/15QUALCOMM : mulls `next steps` in Broadcom takeover bid
AQ
02/15QUALCOMM : Broadcom to Seek the Election of Six, Rather than 11, Nominees to the..
AQ
02/15QUALCOMM : Are crafty tactics the way to make internet policy?
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16Contenders, Donegal Group, Principal, & Philip Morris Lead Gains In 'Safer' D.. 
02/16Activist investor reaffirms $135/share price for NXP Semiconductors 
02/16CNBC : Broadcom sees Qualcomm meeting as 'waste of time' 
02/16Qualcomm still doesn't like Broadcom's offer, open to more talks 
02/16Qualcomm Bids On NXP Semiconductors - Bram De Haas' Idea Of The Month 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 221 M
EBIT 2018 5 599 M
Net income 2018 -3 326 M
Finance 2018 12 264 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,66
EV / Sales 2018 3,80x
EV / Sales 2019 3,64x
Capitalization 96 638 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | QCOM | US7475251036 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 71,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Paul E. Jacobs Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM4.01%96 638
CISCO SYSTEMS9.90%217 915
ERICSSON-0.20%22 647
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.72%22 085
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 155
HARRIS CORPORATION9.40%18 473
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.