QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Qualcomm : Technologies Announces RF Front-End Design Wins with Google, HTC, LG, Samsung and Sony Mobile

01/09/2018 | 12:01am CET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announces radio frequency front-end (RFFE) design wins with a host of leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM), including Google, HTC, LG, Samsung and Sony Mobile. Qualcomm Technologies' rich portfolio of RF front-end platform solutions is designed to help OEMs deliver advanced mobile devices at scale and with accelerated time to commercialization. The strength of the Company's design pipeline supports the value of the Company's modem-to-antenna solutions. Qualcomm Technologies is the first technology provider to produce the hardware and software needed to deliver a comprehensive modem-to-antenna system solution to OEMs, which includes new QPM26xx series gallium arsenide (GaAs)-based power amplifier modules including duplexers (PAMiDs), envelope tracker, antenna tuners, antenna switches and discrete and integrated filter modules. 

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/01/08/qualcomm-technologies-announces-rf-front-end-design-wins-google-htc-lg)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G – and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's websiteOnQ blogTwitter and Facebook pages.

About RF360 Holdings

RF360 Holdings is a Qualcomm and TDK Joint Venture driving innovation in Radio Frequency Front End (RFFE). With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, RF360 Holdings develops and manufactures innovative RFFE filtering solutions for mobile devices and fast-growing business segments, such as IoT, drones, robotics, automotive applications and more. RF360 Holdings offers a comprehensive portfolio of filters and filter technologies, including surface acoustic wave (SAW), temperature-compensated surface acoustic wave (TC-SAW) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW) solutions to support the wide range of frequency bands being deployed in networks across the globe.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: [email protected]

John Sinnott, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-technologies-announces-rf-front-end-design-wins-with-google-htc-lg-samsung-and-sony-mobile-300579372.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
