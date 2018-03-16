Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/16 05:44:25 pm
60.955 USD   +1.78%
05:40pQualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors - sources
RE
04:38pPAUL JACOBS : Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down Fr..
DJ
12:48pFORMER QUALCOMM : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 05:40pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Jacobs Executive Chairman of Qualcomm attends the WEF annual meeting in Davos

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc's (>> Qualcomm) board of directors was meeting on Friday to discuss former executive chairman Paul Jacobs stepping down after he told the U.S. semiconductor company he was exploring acquiring it, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc board of directors was meeting on Friday to discuss former executive chairman Paul Jacobs stepping down after he told the U.S. semiconductor company he was exploring acquiring it, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deliberations come just a few days after an order by U.S. President Donald Trump blocked a $117 billion hostile bid from Singapore-based rival Broadcom Ltd to acquire Qualcomm, due to national security concerns.

While Jacobs supported Qualcomm's resistance to Broadcom's bid, he increasingly clashed with other members of the San Diego-based company's board, including Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf, over how Qualcomm defended itself, the sources said.

Jacobs' attempt this week to put together an offer to acquire Qualcomm by reaching out to investment firms including SoftBank Group Corp Vision Fund was a result of his disaffection, the sources added.

Jacobs is likely to step down from Qualcomm's board, the sources said. His name would then be removed from Qualcomm's slate of board director nominees at Qualcomm's shareholder meeting next week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Qualcomm did not respond to a request for comment.

Jacobs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qualcomm shares were up 1.7 percent at $60.95 in midday trading in New York on Friday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around $90 billion (64.78 billion pounds).

Without an existing company as acquirer, Jacobs, whose father Irwin co-founded Qualcomm, is attempting to put together the largest leveraged buyout of all time, three times as large as the $45 billion buyout of Texas power utility Energy Future Holdings, which ended in bankruptcy.

Paul Jacobs has no meaningful stake in the company.

Even if SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications group with technology investments around the world, wanted to join Jacobs’ bid, it could face conflicts given its ownership of British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc, sources said on Thursday. Adding to the potential conflicts, Qualcomm is an investor in the Vision Fund.

SoftBank’s deals are also subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the U.S. national security panel that objected to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm.

Given that Qualcomm’s board director slate faces no competition, the re-election of Qualcomm’s nominees is assured. However, limited support for Qualcomm’s board directors could put pressure on Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, who was criticized by some investors for inviting CFIUS to review Broadcom’s bid, to make changes to the company’s strategy.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New Orleans; Editing by Bill Rigby and Phil Berlowitz)

By Greg Roumeliotis

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, SoftBank Group Corp, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM LIMITED -4.25% 256.29 Delayed Quote.1.44%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.28% 8636 End-of-day quote.-6.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
05:40pQualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors - sources
RE
04:38pPAUL JACOBS : Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board
DJ
01:01pQUALCOMM : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: QUALCOMM and Broadcom
AC
12:48pFORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN EXPLORES LO : sources
RE
07:48aHOCK TAN : Deal Maker Without a Deal -- WSJ
DJ
07:13aQUALCOMM : Broadcom beats estimates following qualcomm saga
AQ
05:53aMediaTek unveils AI-powered chip
AQ
04:58aMediaTek unveils AI-powered chip
AQ
12:46aWith Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
RE
12:44aWith Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:50aQUALCOMM : Sell The Rally 
11:20aQualcomm board meeting to discuss "fate" of former CEO 
09:34aCNBC confirms QCOM chair seeks leveraged buyout; NXP bid heads wrong way 
08:05aQualcomm Rumors, Quadruple Witching, And Questions For Russia (Wall Street Br.. 
07:49aInconsistent Government Is Sending Mixed Signals - Cramer's Mad Money (3/15/1.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 228 M
EBIT 2018 5 601 M
Net income 2018 -3 326 M
Finance 2018 12 264 M
Yield 2018 3,92%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,93
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capitalization 88 999 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | QCOM | US7475251036 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 70,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Paul E. Jacobs Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM-6.09%88 378
CISCO SYSTEMS18.36%217 559
ERICSSON4.48%22 797
ARISTA NETWORKS INC26.71%21 400
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%20 554
HARRIS CORPORATION11.25%18 771
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.