Qualstar : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2017

Qualstar
Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage
solutions and high-efficiency power supplies, today announced its
financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December
31, 2017.
Year Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results
Qualstar reported revenues of $10.6 million for the year ended December
31, 2017, an increase of 13.0% compared with $9.4 million for the year
ended December 31, 2016. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017
was $0.6 million or $0.31 per basic and diluted share. This compares
with a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $1.2 million, or
$(0.59) per share. Excluding the impact of a $0.4 million stock-based
compensation charge in the third quarter of 2017, non-GAAP net income
for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $1.0 million or $0.52 per basic
and diluted share.
Data Storage segment revenues were $4.3 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017, compared with $3.8 million for the same period last
year, an increase of $0.5 million or 13.8%, primarily due to new
reseller relationships, whose customers have a high demand for tape
libraries. Power supply segment revenues were $6.3 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017, compared with $5.6 million in the year ended
December 31, 2016, an increase of $0.7 million, or 12.8%, primarily due
to the increase in revenues from our gaming customers.
Gross margin was 39.6% of revenues, or $4.2 million, for the year ended
December 31, 2017, a significant increase from the gross margin of 27.7%
of revenues, or $2.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2016.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $4.8 million at December
31, 2017, compared to $3.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at December 31, 2016.
Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results
Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 were $3.2 million,
compared with $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $1.0 million or 45.5%. Income from operations for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $0.7 million compared with a loss of
$0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Basic and diluted
net income per share was $0.33 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017,
compared to a net loss per share of $(0.20) for the quarter ended
December 31, 2016.
Data Storage segment revenues were $1.5 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, compared with $0.8 million for the same period last
year, an increase of $0.7 million or 87.5%, primarily due to new
reseller relationships, whose customers have a high demand for tape
libraries. Power supply segment revenues were $1.6 million for the
quarter, compared with $1.4 million in the quarter ended December 31,
2016, an increase of $0.2 million, or 14.3%, due to the increase in
orders from our gaming customers.
Gross margin was 43.8% of revenues or $1.4 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, a significant increase from the gross margin of 18.3%
of revenues or $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.
“I am excited about the momentum that we maintained across all of our
segments in the fourth quarter. Our strategy continues to gain traction,
resulting in sharp revenue growth and a strong finish to the year,”
said Steven N. Bronson, Chief Executive Officer and President of
Qualstar. “We experienced favorable conditions in many of the markets
that we serve, and our numbers confirm that we are well positioned to
take advantage of opportunities.”
“Cash flow has significantly improved, as our revenues have increased
and our current operating expenses have declined,” stated Mr.
Bronson. “We remain committed to our strategy to create shareholder
value through disciplined investments for organic growth and innovation,
and strategic acquisitions.”
About Qualstar Corporation
Qualstar, founded in 1984, is a diversified electronics manufacturer
specializing in data storage and power supplies. Qualstar is a leading
provider of high efficiency and high density power supplies marketed
under the N2Power™ brand, and of data storage systems marketed under the
Qualstar™ brand. Our N2Power power supply products provide compact and
efficient power conversion for a wide variety of industries and
applications including, but not limited to, telecom, networking,
broadcast, industrial, lighting, gaming and test equipment. Our Qualstar
data storage products are used to provide highly scalable and reliable
solutions to store and retrieve very large quantities of electronic
data. Qualstar’s products are known throughout the world for high
quality and Simply Reliable™ designs that provide years of
trouble-free service. More information is available at www.qualstar.com
or www.n2power.com
or by phone at 805-583-7744.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans,
events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking
statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current
expectations and beliefs of Qualstar's management and are subject to
certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Notwithstanding changes that may occur with
respect to matters relating to any forward looking statements, Qualstar
does not expect to, and disclaims any obligation to, publicly update any
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Qualstar, however, reserves the right to
update such statements or any portion thereof at any time for any
reason. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause
actual or future results to differ materially from those suggested by
the forward-looking statements: Qualstar’s ability to successfully
execute on its strategic plan and meet its long-term financial goals;
Qualstar’s ability to successfully implement and recognize cost savings;
Qualstar’s ability to develop and commercialize new products; industry
and customer adoption and acceptance of Qualstar’s new products;
Qualstar’s ability to increase sales of its products; the rescheduling
or cancellation of customer orders; unexpected shortages of critical
components; unexpected product design or quality problems; adverse
changes in market demand for Qualstar’s products; increased competition
and pricing pressure on Qualstar’s products; and the risks related to
actions of activist shareholders, including the amount of related costs.
For further information on these and other cautionary statements, please
refer to the risk factors discussed in Qualstar’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to,
Qualstar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31,
2017, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition
and Results of Operations” sections of such Form 10-K, and any
subsequently filed reports. All of Qualstar’s filings are available
without charge through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov)
or from Qualstar’s website (www.qualstar.com).
|
|
|
|
QUALSTAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
$
|
3,180
|
|
|
$
|
2,231
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,641
|
|
|
$
|
9,417
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
|
6,392
|
|
|
|
6,824
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
|
4,249
|
|
|
|
2,593
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineering
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
|
990
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
|
1,229
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
|
1,818
|
|
|
|
1,587
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
829
|
|
|
|
|
3,892
|
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
(420
|
)
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
(1,213
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
(407
|
)
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
(1,210
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
671
|
|
|
$
|
(407
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
640
|
|
|
$
|
(1,210
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
|
(0.59
|
)
|
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
2,057
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUALSTAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,698
|
|
$
|
3,691
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
1,583
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
1,564
|
|
|
1,360
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
163
|
|
|
166
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
8,327
|
|
|
6,900
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
172
|
|
|
286
|
|
Other assets
|
|
68
|
|
|
77
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,567
|
|
$
|
7,263
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,065
|
|
$
|
888
|
|
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
|
|
173
|
|
|
222
|
|
Deferred service revenue
|
|
834
|
|
|
787
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
454
|
|
|
359
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,526
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
52
|
|
|
63
|
|
Deferred service revenue, long term
|
|
93
|
|
|
105
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
145
|
|
|
168
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,671
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,042,019
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016,
respectively
|
|
19,480
|
|
|
19,063
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(13,584
|
)
|
|
(14,224
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
5,896
|
|
|
4,839
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
8,567
|
|
$
|
7,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUALSTAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-U.S. GAAP NET
INCOME
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Net income (loss), as reported
|
|
$
|
640
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,210
|
)
|
Unusual or special items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,053
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,208
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.59
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
