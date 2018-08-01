Log in
QUALYS INC (QLYS)
07/31 10:00:00 pm
87.1 USD   -1.36%
QUALYS : Eager to Boost your Container Security? Don't Miss th..
QUALYS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
QUALYS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Qualys : Eager to Boost your Container Security? Don't Miss this Webcast

08/01/2018

DevOps teams can't get enough of containers - and for good reason. Faster and more efficient application development and deployment, as well as increased application portability, are some container technology benefits, which in turn help drive digital transformation efforts.

Container-based applications can be smaller, often focused on one or a few capabilities, and be more easily distributed across an IT environment. That's why containers have facilitated the popularity of microservices, a type of architecture in which applications are structured as independent, small, modular services.

However, containers create their own set of security and compliance issues. These challenges include the use of un-validated software pulled from public repositories, which often contains unpatched vulnerabilities, and the deployment of containers with weak configurations. In addition, containers communicate directly with each other via exposed network ports in a way that bypasses host controls, and they're hard to track because they're so ephemeral.

This Thursday, Qualys will host a webcast, 'Building Security into the 3 Phases of Container Deployment,' led by Hari Srinivasan, Director of Product Management, who's our resident expert on container security.

In this webcast, Srinivasan will outline security use cases for containers at the build, registry, and runtime stages of DevOps pipelines. He will also explain the importance of having visibility into container assets, and of the need for container-native vulnerability analysis. Srinivasan will also address strategies to detect and address drifting runtimes.

Registerfor Thursday's webcast, which begins at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:32:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 278 M
EBIT 2018 76,6 M
Net income 2018 34,2 M
Finance 2018 256 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 118,79
P/E ratio 2019 105,12
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
Capitalization 3 707 M
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 88,9 $
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark Butler Chief Information Security Officer
Nicolas M. Chaillan Chief Technology Officer
Donald R. Dixon Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC48.78%3 707
SALESFORCE.COM35.02%108 302
NUTANIX INC38.55%9 362
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.39.32%3 087
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-12.91%2 915
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-6.71%2 137
