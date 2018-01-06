Log in
QUALYS INC (QLYS)
Qualys : Visualizing Spectre/Meltdown Impact and Remediation Progress

01/06/2018

In order to determine the impact of Spectre/Meltdown and track remediation progress across your entire environment, it is important to visualize vulnerability detections in a dynamic dashboard. For more information on Spectre and Meltdown, please see our previous blog.

Using Qualys AssetView, we have created a dashboard with preloaded widgets that can help track remediation progress as you patch against Spectre and Meltdown. These widgets were built with out-of-the-box functionality, and can be imported into any Qualys subscription.

The dashboard file and instructions on how to import the dashboard are in this Qualys Community post.

Qualys Inc. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 01:39:01 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 230 M
EBIT 2017 63,4 M
Net income 2017 46,4 M
Finance 2017 313 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 52,97
P/E ratio 2018 82,22
EV / Sales 2017 9,01x
EV / Sales 2018 7,43x
Capitalization 2 385 M
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark Butler Chief Information Security Officer
Donald R. Dixon Lead Independent Director
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC5.98%2 385
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.2.99%76 051
NUTANIX INC2.72%5 899
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.2.86%2 050
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-9.16%1 903
CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)1.73%479
