Quantenna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/03/2018 | 02:01am CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), a global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the third quarter:

  • Canaccord Genuity’s 38th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 in Boston.  Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 11:30am ET. 
  • Dougherty’s 2018 Institutional Growth Conference on September 6th, 2018 in Minneapolis. Vernon Essi, Jr., Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance, will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings.
  • Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in Las Vegas.  Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 12:50pm PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available for the Canaccord Genuity and Deutsche Bank events on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/.  The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (Nasdaq:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon to system and software, to provide total Wi-Fi network solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Investor Relations:
Vernon Essi, Jr.
669-209-5647
[email protected]

Media Contact: 
Sally Chan 
669-209-5659
[email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 218 M
EBIT 2018 18,1 M
Net income 2018 0,96 M
Finance 2018 42,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 533,00
P/E ratio 2019 39,00
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Capitalization 578 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Heidari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farhat Jahangir Vice President-Operations & Quality
Sean Sobers Chief Financial Officer
Edwin B. Hooper Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Harold E. Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC31.07%578
JUNIPER NETWORKS-9.02%9 197
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%1 851
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%1 665
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC-32.11%985
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-21.54%598
