Quantenna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), a global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the third quarter:



Canaccord Genuity’s 38 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, August 9 th , 2018 in Boston. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 11:30am ET.

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, August 9 , 2018 in Boston. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 11:30am ET. Dougherty’s 2018 Institutional Growth Conference on September 6 th , 2018 in Minneapolis. Vernon Essi, Jr., Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance, will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings.

, 2018 in Minneapolis. Vernon Essi, Jr., Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance, will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings. Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in Las Vegas. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 12:50pm PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available for the Canaccord Genuity and Deutsche Bank events on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

