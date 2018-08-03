Quantenna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
0
08/03/2018 | 02:01am CEST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), a global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the third quarter:
Canaccord Genuity’s 38th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 in Boston. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 11:30am ET.
Dougherty’s 2018 Institutional Growth Conference on September 6th, 2018 in Minneapolis. Vernon Essi, Jr., Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance, will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings.
Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in Las Vegas. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 12:50pm PT.
A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available for the Canaccord Genuity and Deutsche Bank events on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.
About Quantenna Communications
Quantenna (Nasdaq:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon to system and software, to provide total Wi-Fi network solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.