Quanterix : Announces Commercial Availability of New SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™

Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System is now available in a compact size with increased workflow flexibility

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced the commercial availability of its SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™. The Company’s latest instrument, powered by Simoa technology, opens the door for researchers to access ultra-sensitive protein and nucleic acid detection capabilities in a more compact and affordable system.

Quanterix has a rapidly growing network of academic researchers and pharmaceutical and biotech customers using Simoa to see and measure critical biomarkers across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammatory and infectious disease, that have previously gone undetected. Now shipping, the SR-X provides researchers with the additional flexibility to design assays to detect both proteins and nucleic acids direct from blood, and a host of other complex sample types, without the need for error-prone and complex preparation processes. The unique capabilities of the SR-X enable measurement of ultra-sensitive nucleic acid levels, including miRNA, without PCR, expanding the potential for Simoa’s applications.

"We are thrilled to be able to leverage the sensitivity of Simoa for key low abundance biomarkers that we have been developing for Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. The SR-X platform will enable us to develop some critically informative multiplex panels that can offer unprecedented sensitivity for early neurological disease detection, monitoring, and exciting new therapeutic development," said Deniz Kirik MD, PhD, Professor of Neuroscience, Lund University, one of the first customers to purchase and receive the system.

The SR-X is designed to support multiplexed detection of up to six biomarkers per sample, with low volume requirements, to increase throughput and productivity while conserving precious samples. A menu of Simoa assay kits are available to measure critical biomarkers with significantly higher sensitivity than standard, analog immunoassay methods, enabling detection of both normal and acute biomarker levels with high precision across a range of sample types.

“We are excited to see the rapid adoption of Quanterix technologies across most disease categories in research centers around the world, including academic researchers such Lund University, CROs and 17 of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies. Building on the success of our flagship Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, we’re happy to announce that the bench top SR-X is now commercially available,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO and Executive Chairman, Quanterix. “The SR-X is a smaller and lower priced instrument designed to increase researcher access to our disruptive Simoa technology, which is helping researchers non-invasively measure femtomolar concentrations of digital molecular biomarkers showing promise for seeing the continuum of health to disease.”

The SR-X is for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information about the new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™, please visit: https://www.quanterix.com/srx.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional Information, visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the potential ability of the SR-X platform to enable researchers to develop multiplex panels that can offer unprecedented sensitivity for early neurological disease detection, monitoring, and to enable new therapeutic development, and Simoa’s potential ability to change the way in which healthcare is provided today, and are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

