Quanterix : Announces Commercial Availability of New SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™

Quanterix
Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis
with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today
announced the commercial availability of its SR-X
Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™. The Company’s latest
instrument, powered by Simoa technology, opens the door for researchers
to access ultra-sensitive protein and nucleic acid detection
capabilities in a more compact and affordable system.
Quanterix has a rapidly growing network of academic researchers and
pharmaceutical and biotech customers using Simoa to see and measure
critical biomarkers across a range of therapeutic areas, including
oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammatory and infectious disease,
that have previously gone undetected. Now shipping, the SR-X provides
researchers with the additional flexibility to design assays to detect
both proteins and nucleic acids direct from blood, and a host of other
complex sample types, without the need for error-prone and complex
preparation processes. The unique capabilities of the SR-X enable
measurement of ultra-sensitive nucleic acid levels, including miRNA,
without PCR, expanding the potential for Simoa’s applications.
"We are thrilled to be able to leverage the sensitivity of Simoa for key
low abundance biomarkers that we have been developing for Parkinson's
disease and other neurological disorders. The SR-X platform will enable
us to develop some critically informative multiplex panels that can
offer unprecedented sensitivity for early neurological disease
detection, monitoring, and exciting new therapeutic development," said
Deniz Kirik MD, PhD, Professor of Neuroscience, Lund University, one of
the first customers to purchase and receive the system.
The SR-X is designed to support multiplexed detection of up to six
biomarkers per sample, with low volume requirements, to increase
throughput and productivity while conserving precious samples. A menu of
Simoa assay kits are available to measure critical biomarkers with
significantly higher sensitivity than standard, analog immunoassay
methods, enabling detection of both normal and acute biomarker levels
with high precision across a range of sample types.
“We are excited to see the rapid adoption of Quanterix technologies
across most disease categories in research centers around the world,
including academic researchers such Lund University, CROs and 17 of the
top 20 biopharmaceutical companies. Building on the success of our
flagship Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, we’re happy to announce that the bench top
SR-X is now commercially available,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO and
Executive Chairman, Quanterix. “The SR-X is a smaller and lower priced
instrument designed to increase researcher access to our disruptive
Simoa technology, which is helping researchers non-invasively measure
femtomolar concentrations of digital molecular biomarkers showing
promise for seeing the continuum of health to disease.”
The SR-X is for research use only and not for use in diagnostic
procedures. For more information about the new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive
Biomarker Detection System™, please visit: https://www.quanterix.com/srx.
About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the
goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital
health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which
healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to
closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’
technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better
prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life
and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology
is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic
areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and
infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located
in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional Information, visit https://www.quanterix.com.
