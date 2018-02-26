Quantify Technology : Qumulus Skill for Alexa goes live in Alexa Skills Store

Qumulus Skill for Alexa goes live in Alexa Skills Store

26 February 2018

Highlights

● Quantity Technology's Qumulus skill for Alexa has passed certification required by Amazon

● Now available in the Alexa Skill Store for customers to enable in the Amazon Alexa application

● Key step in Quantify Technology's go-to market strategy for voice control of living spaces

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) ('Quantify Technology' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's Qumulus skill for Alexa has passed certification requirements and is now available for customers to enable in the Alexa skills store.

The Qumulus skill for Alexa is part of the growing Qumulus suite of applications under development by Quantify Technology and is a key step in the Company's go-to-market strategy of delivering a simple to install and understand Truly Intelligent Building solution.

Alexa is the cloud-based voice service from Amazon. Alexa is the brain behind Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question-just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly.

The integration of the Company's technology with Alexa leverages the power and scale of the Alexa voice service. The continuing investment by Amazon in the Alexa platform provides Quantify Technology a continually expanding service to develop against - protecting the Company's investment in voice control features.

The certified Qumulus skill for Alexa can be enabled by Amazon customers, for use with any Amazon Alexa-enabled product, like Echo or Echo Dot, to deliver control of their living spaces using conversational voice commands. This ensures a significantly improved user experience for customers that wish to avoid the use of applications for advanced, feature rich control.

Quantify Technology identified early in the Company's development cycle that voice control would be a key part of our product feature set. The investment of millions of dollars in voice technology by global technology giants shows Quantify Technology's foresight in providing customer choice in using our technology - touch, application or voice control. Voice control is also a key part of the company vision for retirement living and disability applications, to allow simple, hands free control of living spaces for less mobile customers.

Development continues on the Company's Qumulus skill for Alexa, with a focus on expanding the range of control features to deliver an extended, feature rich customer experience.

The integrated solution is installed in Quantify Technology's demonstration apartment on York Street, Sydney where it can be viewed by prospective strategic partners and clients. It will also be available as part of the go-to-market strategy with Harvey Norman Commercial Division and will be available for demonstration in their display suite. The Company anticipates significant future demand as a result of developing this new Quantify Technology product offering.

Further Information:

Corporate Relations & Media Enquiries E:[email protected]

P: +61 (8) 6254 0200

About Quantify Technology

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) ('Quantify Technology' or the 'Company') is an Australian based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology.

The Company has created simple to install, affordable Internet of Things devices that encourage wide scale adoption of Internet of Things solutions.

Quantify Technology's commercially ready product known as the Q Device is a simple replacement for standard power outlets and light switches in buildings both large and small. It is retrofittable on standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring, allowing it to be installed in existing buildings without re-cabling.

The Q Device replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with intelligent, network connected devices to provide, energy management and reporting, voice enabled control and interaction with buildings, real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants.

This enables the delivery of the Company's vision of Truly Intelligent Buildings, with a goal of deploying globally.

Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd ABN: 25 113 326 524

Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850

T: +61 8 6268 2622 F: +61 8 6268 2699