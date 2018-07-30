Log in
Quarto : Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders

07/30/2018 | 10:12am CEST

30 July 2018

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LSE: QRT), the leading international illustrated book publisher, announces that in accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA'), copies of the Notice convening a Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on 15 August 2018, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility, via the National Storage Mechanism, and are available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and www.quarto.com.

For further information, please contact:

Instinctif Partners
Adrian Duffield/Chantal Woolcock +44 20 7457 2020

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group (LSE: QRT) creates a wide variety of books and intellectual property products for global distribution, with a mission to inspire life's experiences. Produced in many formats for adults, children and the whole family, our products are visually appealing, information rich and kinesthetically stimulating.

The Group encompasses a diverse portfolio of imprints and businesses that are creatively independent and expert in developing long-lasting content across specific niches of interest.

Quarto sells its products globally in over 50 countries and 40 languages, through a variety of sales channels and partnerships, and five main routes to market - US, UK, International English language, Foreign language and other Partnerships.

Quarto employs c. 400 talented people in the US, UK and Hong Kong. The Group was founded in London in 1976. It is domiciled in the US and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit quarto.com or follow us on Twitter at @TheQuartoGroup.

Disclaimer

Quarto Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:11:01 UTC
