Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qudian Inc. (QD) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/17/2018 | 01:01am CET

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Qudian’s offering on or about October 18, 2017 (the “Offering”). Investors have until February 12, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On or about October 18, 2017, Qudian completed its Offering, selling over 43 million shares to investors at $24.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $900 million.

The Complaint alleges that the documents filed in connection with Qudian’s Offering failed to disclose that: (1) Qudian engaged in unethical business and accounting practices, (2) Qudian failed to maintain adequate control over the protection and safety of its users’ personal information, and (3) consequently, Qudian was exposing detailed user data to leakages and online resale.

Since the Offering, Qudian shares have fallen as low as $11.98 per share, or 50% of the Offering price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Qudian shares traceable to the Offering and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Qudian lawsuit, please go to www.bespc.com/qd. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
