QUDIAN INC - ADR (QD)
Report
QUDIAN LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qudian Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – QD

12/29/2017 | 04:46pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Qudian’s initial public offering on or about October 18, 2017 (the “IPO”) of the February 12, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qudian investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Qudian class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1255.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Qudian’s loan collection practices were materially deficient and/or nonexistent, as it treated bad loans as welfare; and (2) Qudian’s data systems and procedures were materially inadequate to safeguard sensitive borrower data against breach, and breaches had occurred. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 12, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1255.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2017
Managers
NameTitle
Min Luo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Hong Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Chao Zhu Director
Li Du Director
Shi Lei Li Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUDIAN INC - ADR0.00%4 106
GRUBHUB INC94.42%6 341
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC31.35%5 161
MOMO INC (ADR)39.39%5 088
COLOPL INC23.29%1 383
AKATSUKI INC76.46%807
