Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qudian Inc - ADR    QD

QUDIAN INC - ADR (QD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Qudian Inc - ADR : QD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Qudian Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 12, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 12:36am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") (NYSE: QD) American Depository Shares pursuant to the October 17, 2017 Initial Public Offering and/or between October 18, 2017 and November 20, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/qudian-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Qudian engaged in unethical business and accounting practices; (2) Qudian failed to maintain adequate control to ensure the protection and safety of its users' personal information; and (3) as a result, Qudian was exposing detailed user data to leakages and online resale.

If you suffered a loss in Qudian, you have until February 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/qudian-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUDIAN INC - ADR
12:36a QUDIAN INC - ADR : QD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Comme..
02/03 QUDIAN INC - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
02/03 QUDIAN INC - ADR : STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Qudian Inc. (..
02/02 QUDIAN INC - ADR : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourage..
02/02 QUDIAN INC - ADR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Complaint on Be..
02/02 QUDIAN INC - ADR : DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds In..
01/31 QUDIAN INC - ADR : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Cla..
01/31 QUDIAN INC - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Clas..
01/31 QUDIAN INC - ADR : STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Qudian Inc. ..
01/31 LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26 Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/26/18)
2017 2017 YTD worst tech losers
2017 Is Qudian A Bargain Or A Falling Knife?
2017 Chinese fintech company scales back IPO plans
2017 FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 45 pm
Chart QUDIAN INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
Qudian Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | QD | US7477981069 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QUDIAN INC - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Min Luo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Hong Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Chao Zhu Director
Li Du Director
Shi Lei Li Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUDIAN INC - ADR13.32%4 690
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC28.20%6 402
GRUBHUB INC1.48%6 317
MOMO INC (ADR)21.85%6 158
COLOPL INC-22.19%1 106
AKATSUKI INC3.13%867
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.