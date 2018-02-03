Log in
QUDIAN INC - ADR (QD)
  Report  
Qudian Inc - ADR : STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Stockholders That Important Deadline Nears

02/03/2018

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / On behalf of the Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC, notice is hereby given that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Qudian Inc. (''Qudian'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: QD) securities between October 17, 2017 and November 20, 2017, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). The class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Click here to learn more, http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/qudian-inc-nyse-qd/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Qudian operates online consumer finance platforms in the People's Republic of China. The Company offers small-sized cash credit products and merchandise credit products.

On or about October 18, 2017, Qudian completed an IPO of its securities, selling over 43 million shares to investors at $24.00 per share for gross proceeds of over $1 billion.

The lawsuit alleges that, that the documents filed in connection with Qudian's IPO were negligently prepared, contained untrue statements of material fact, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Among other things, the complaints allege that Qudian's IPO documents failed to disclose that: (1) Qudian engaged into unethical business and accounting practices, (2) Qudian failed to maintain adequate control to ensure the protection and safety of its users' personal information, and (3) consequently, Qudian was exposing detailed user data to leakages and online resale.

On November 21, 2017, Bloomberg published an article entitled, ''Chinese Online Lender Qudian Reportedly Suffers Data Leak Related to Millions of Student Users.'' Following that news, shares of the Company's securities declined to as low as $12.22 per share on November 24, 2017.

If you are a member of the class described above, and suffered a financial loss during the class period, by no later than February 12, 2018 you may seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the action, or have any questions, you may call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/qudian-inc-nyse-qd/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
