Quest for Growth : NAV per 31/07/2018

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Press release

Leuven / 2 August 2018 / 5.40 PM

Schedule for publication on 2 August 2018: 5.40 PM press release available at www.questforgrowth.com

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

NAV per share on 31/07/2018: € 8.60

For further information:

CAPRICORN VENTURE PARTNERS NV Mr. Marc Pauwels - Fund Administrator Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00

Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08 [email protected]

On 31 July 2018, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 8.60 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2017 was € 10.71 per share. On 31 July 2018 the share price closed at € 7.36 per share (31 December 2017: € 8.811 per share).

On April 17th 2018, 1.618.257 new ordinary shares were issued for a total amount of € 11.327.844, in respect of a stock dividend.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

Lei 19 - box 3, B-3000 Leuven - Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00 - Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

www.questforgrowth.com[email protected]