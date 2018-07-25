QuickLogic : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, Multi-core Voice-enabled SoC, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

QuickLogic will issue a press release reporting the results at approximately 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT on August 8, 2018. The dial-in number for the live audio call is (877) 377-7094 and international participants should dial (253) 237-1177. The conference code is 6648678. The conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and the webcast will be available for 12 months. A recording will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until Wednesday, August 15, 2018. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 6648678.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearables and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

