QuickLogic : BBK Educational Electronics Corporation Ltd. Selects QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC for New Voice-enabled Tablets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that its EOS™ S3 voice and sensor processing SoC has been designed into the latest "tutoring tablets" at BBK Educational Electronics Corporation Ltd. (EEBBK) in China. Through its use of QuickLogic's EOS S3 SoC, EEBBK has delivered an always-on / always-listening voice interface with trigger-word recognition and extended battery life in its new flagship S3 Pro and entry level H20 tablets.

EEBBK was founded in 1995 and has built a significant presence in China with tutorial products that cover the full Primary and Secondary school curriculum. It has 40,000 terminal sales outlets in 600 Chinese cities and 50 flagship stories in major cities; EEBBK is a very well recognized brand and a leading supplier of interactive educational products in the country. Through its addition of always-on / always-listening technology, EEBBK enables the learning process to start as soon as a child is able to talk and has extended its curriculum to include an early introduction to English.

"We evaluated numerous design approaches before selecting QuickLogic's EOS S3 SoC to enable always listening, trigger word recognition and voice processing in our newest designs," said Shaobo Shi, R&D manager at EEBBK, Ltd. "We were very pleased with the ease of EOS S3 integration into our designs and the development tools provided by QuickLogic. With the ultra-low power consumption of EOS S3 we were able to extend our battery life while delivering new features that enable children to accelerate their learning process and begin learning English at a much earlier age."

"We are very happy that EEBBK chose our EOS S3 SoC to enable always-on / always listening features on its newest educational tablet designs," said Edward Lien, QuickLogic's regional business development director of Asia. "EEBBK has a long and rich history in the design of interactive tutorial products and with over 40,000 outlets, it is a leader in the China market. We look forward to continuing our work with EEBBK as it develops new products and technologies."

The EOS S3 voice and sensor processing SoC and its associated development tools, IP and reference designs are available now. For more information, please visit www.quicklogic.com/platforms/sensor-processing/eos. The EEBBK S3 Pro and H20 educational tablets are available now at kiosks and retail outlets across China.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

BBK Educational Electronics was established in Dongguan, Guangdong Province in 1995. The company is committed to bringing convenience and progress to learners, and always adheres to its core value of integrity. EEBBK is focused on the development, production, sales, and service of audio-visual products. Existing products include learning machines, DOT reading machines, teaching computers, electronic dictionaries, repeaters and other categories. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.eebbk.com

