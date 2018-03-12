QuickLogic : Joins RISC-V Foundation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it has joined the RISC-V Foundation. RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is an open, free, Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) that enables a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration.

Joining the RISC-V Foundation is particularly significant for QuickLogic as there is strong synergy between the company's embedded FPGA (eFPGA) initiative, its membership in the GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator™ Partner Program to facilitate 22FDX® system-on-chip (SoC) design, and the RISC-V effort. Now, eFPGA customers using the 22FDX technology will be able to seamlessly integrate FPGA and open-source processor technology on the same SoC.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Founded in 2015, the Foundation has more than 100 members representing both hardware and software innovators focused on building an open and collaborative community to deliver a free and extensible processor architecture and its associated ecosystem.

"QuickLogic's embedded FPGA technology is an excellent fit within the RISC-V ecosystem," said Rick O'Connor, executive director at the RISC-V Foundation, "and meshes well with the concept of open architecture processor hardware and software."

"The RISC-V initiative is an exciting effort to drive technical progress through the broad adoption of an open-source architecture and ecosystem," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "We believe that this approach, originally advocated by UC Berkeley's Computer Science Division of the EECS Department, is an excellent way to make development efforts more efficient across a broad range of companies, and thus accelerate the pace of innovation for the entire industry."

