Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QuickLogic Corporation    QUIK

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION (QUIK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

QuickLogic : Joins RISC-V Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:01am CET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it has joined the RISC-V Foundation.  RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is an open, free, Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) that enables a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Joining the RISC-V Foundation is particularly significant for QuickLogic as there is strong synergy between the company's embedded FPGA (eFPGA) initiative, its membership in the GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator™ Partner Program to facilitate 22FDX® system-on-chip (SoC) design, and the RISC-V effort.  Now, eFPGA customers using the 22FDX technology will be able to seamlessly integrate FPGA and open-source processor technology on the same SoC.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA.  Founded in 2015, the Foundation has more than 100 members representing both hardware and software innovators focused on building an open and collaborative community to deliver a free and extensible processor architecture and its associated ecosystem.

"QuickLogic's embedded FPGA technology is an excellent fit within the RISC-V ecosystem," said Rick O'Connor, executive director at the RISC-V Foundation, "and meshes well with the concept of open architecture processor hardware and software."

"The RISC-V initiative is an exciting effort to drive technical progress through the broad adoption of an open-source architecture and ecosystem," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO.  "We believe that this approach, originally advocated by UC Berkeley's Computer Science Division of the EECS Department, is an excellent way to make development efforts more efficient across a broad range of companies, and thus accelerate the pace of innovation for the entire industry."

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-joins-risc-v-foundation-300612073.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
11:01aQUICKLOGIC : Joins RISC-V Foundation
PR
02/26QUICKLOGIC : to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference
PR
02/26QUICKLOGIC : Feb 26, 2018 QuickLogic Collaborates with Shenzhen Horn Audio Compa..
PU
02/26QUICKLOGIC : Collaborates with Shenzhen Horn Audio Company to Develop Bluetooth ..
PR
02/23QUICKLOGIC : Feb 23, 2018 QuickLogic Announces Partnership with DSP Concepts to ..
PU
02/23QUICKLOGIC : Announces Partnership with DSP Concepts to Extend the Market Reach ..
PR
02/22QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : Wired News  QuickLogic Announces Agreement with Aldec;..
AC
02/20QUICKLOGIC : Feb 20, 2018 QuickLogic Announces Partnership with Aldec for eFPGA ..
PU
02/20QUICKLOGIC : Announces Partnership with Aldec for eFPGA Simulation Flow
PR
02/14QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15QuickLogic Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/15/18) 
02/14QuickLogic's (QUIK) CEO Brian Faith on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
02/14QuickLogic EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
02/13Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.