Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QuickLogic Corporation    QUIK

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION (QUIK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QuickLogic : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, announced that President and CEO Brian Faith and CFO Dr. Sue Cheung plan to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at two investment conferences during May.

  • 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN on May 30th. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
  • Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on May 31st. President and CEO Brian Faith is scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors may access a webcast by visiting QuickLogic's website at www.quicklogic.com. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Supporting management's attendance at these two conferences, a copy of the company's most recent investor presentation will be available for download at www.quicklogic.com.

Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms, or Moriah Shilton of LHA Investor Relations at [email protected] to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

ArcticLink, QuickLogic and the QuickLogic logo are registered trademarks and EOS and ArcticPro are trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-300652071.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
10:06pQUICKLOGIC : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:31pQUICKLOGIC : CTO to Present at the MAPLD Show
PR
12:31pQUICKLOGIC : EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Pr..
PR
05/10QUICKLOGIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/10QUICKLOGIC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
05/09QUICKLOGIC : Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results
PR
05/09QUICKLOGIC : Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on Quic..
PR
05/04QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
05/04QUICKLOGIC : Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Application..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (05/14/2018) 
05/09QuickLogic's (QUIK) CEO Brian Faith on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
05/09QuickLogic misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
05/07"QuickLogic (QUIK) Updates on Latest Trends in Artificial Intelligence - Slid.. 
04/17TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (04/17/2018) 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.