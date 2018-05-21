QuickLogic : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, announced that President and CEO Brian Faith and CFO Dr. Sue Cheung plan to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at two investment conferences during May.

15 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN on May 30 th . Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in on . Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on May 31 st. President and CEO Brian Faith is scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. ET . Investors may access a webcast by visiting QuickLogic's website at www.quicklogic.com. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Supporting management's attendance at these two conferences, a copy of the company's most recent investor presentation will be available for download at www.quicklogic.com.

Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms, or Moriah Shilton of LHA Investor Relations at [email protected] to arrange meetings at the respective events.

