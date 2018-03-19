OncBioMune Appoints Robert Neal Holcomb to Board of Directors

BATON ROUGE, La., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of a proprietary immunotherapy cancer vaccine technology and targeted cancer therapies, today announces that Robert Neal Holcomb has been elected to the OncBioMune Board of Directors.



Mr. Holcomb earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Delta State University (DSU) in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and is the president and owner of Holcomb CPA Firm, P.A. in Rolling Fork, MS since 2005. He also currently serves as both an officer and board member of several private companies.

After losing both parents to cancer, Neal had a burning desire to fight cancer. In 1999, Neal was a founding member the MS Breast Foundation. The MS Breast Foundation provides extensive funding for cancer research through many cancer organizations. He has been president and executive director of the MS Breast Foundation since 2003.

"To me, cancer is very personal. OncBioMune has an opportunity to emerge as a leader in providing new solutions for areas of unmet need in cancer and I am pleased to be joining the board as the Company readies for mid-stage clinical studies,” said Mr. Holcomb. “I welcome the opportunity to provide my experience in the cancer space, network and business knowledge to assist in the mission to achieve corporate success by helping the millions of patients that desperately need new drugs to fight their disease.”

Neal is a major contributor to his college alma mater in Cleveland, MS. He has made many accomplishments and has won awards, such as the Hugh Ellis Walker Alumni Service Award for outstanding service and contributions to DSU by an alumnus and the Robert L. and Mary C. Elliott Delta State University Inspiration Award for dedication to students in reaching their academic potential.

He was also the CPA for OncBioMune, LLC before the company went public. He is very familiar with all aspects of the business and management and will be a tremendous asset in developing a financial plan to move forward with the clinical development of ProscaVax, OncBioMune’s lead immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine for prostate cancer, as well as the rest of the pipeline.

He has been married to Dr. Kyla M. Holcomb for 25 years. They have two children, Shelby Grace and Richard Walker. They currently reside in Glen Allan, MS on Lake Washington.

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, based on their proprietary vaccine technology designed to stimulate the immune system to attack tumor cells without damaging healthy tissue. Our lead pipeline product, ProscaVax™, has successfully completed enrollment and vaccination of the prostate cancer patients and is collecting long-term follow-up results for the 1a portion of their Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. Due to the impressive results and proven safety profile of ProscaVax™, OncBioMune is forgoing the 1b portion of the trial to advance ProscaVax™ into Phase 2 studies. A Phase 2 trial is scheduled to commence at a major Northeast U.S. university cancer research hospital evaluating ProscaVax™ as a front-line therapy in prostate cancer patients in the “active surveillance” category, representing the first mid-stage trial of an immunotherapeutic vaccine in this patient population. A second Phase 2 study is being prepared to be hosted at Urology Centers of North Texas in prostate cancer patients with advanced disease that have failed other therapies. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars and generics to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

