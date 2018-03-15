Quintana Energy Services : Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) (“QES” or the “Company”)
announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2017
financial results on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 after the market closes.
In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference
call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday,
March 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).
What:
Quintana Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, March 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the
QES call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address
below
https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar
|
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available
through April 5, 2018, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and
using pass code 13677321#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be
available shortly after the call at https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar
for 90 days.
About Quintana Energy Services
QES is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to
leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies
operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the
active major basins throughout the U.S. QES’s primary services include:
directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline
services. The Company offers a complementary suite of products and
services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house
manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is
available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006371/en/