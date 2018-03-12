Qumu : Releases Advanced Analytics for Market Leading Enterprise Video Platform

New functionality adds both real-time network monitoring and
comprehensive user analysis from a single dashboard
Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video
technology for the enterprise, announced the release of advanced
analytics for its video management platform. Called Qumu Advanced
Analytics, the release enables clients to optimize video resources and
infrastructure by collecting, analyzing and visually displaying
real-time network and usage data. Qumu Advanced Analytics also provides
organizations with real-time visibility into employee engagement and the
overall end-user experience, for both live streaming video and video on
demand (VOD).
“Video is a unique content type from an analytics perspective, because
in terms of sheer size and bandwidth it can cripple your network if not
properly monitored,” said Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. “But
at the same time, video lends itself to the collection of micro-level
usability statistics that can directly affect organizational
profitability. Qumu Advanced Analytics provides IT and business leaders
with actionable insights at both the network and the user level.”
Built on Qumu’s enterprise video distribution infrastructure, Qumu
Advance Analytics offers comprehensive visibility and alerts for both
live and VOD users when there are issues with buffering, bit rate and
latency across internal networks, VPNs and external CDNs. Visual
dashboards can also be set up to monitor network performance by
operating system, device type, browser, channel and even individual
user. In addition, Qumu Advanced Analytics provides corporate
communications leaders with critical end-user engagement information, by
mapping essential metrics like watch ratios and active viewers directly
to geographic, network and functional groups.
“What makes Qumu unique in this space is the fact that we push well
beyond pure network analytics, which are only one piece of the
visibility puzzle,” noted Chance Mason, Executive Vice President of
Worldwide Sales. “Qumu Advanced Analytics also gives communications
teams full access to real-time viewer and audience data, from anywhere
in the world and on whatever device they choose to analyze it on.”
Parties interested in learning more about Qumu Advanced Analytics may
visit the Qumu website at www.qumu.com/contact
or call (612) 638-9050 to request more information.
About Qumu Corporation
Qumu is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage,
secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on demand video
for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in
the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive
employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the
workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share
knowledge.
