Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qumu Corp    QUMU

QUMU CORP (QUMU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Qumu : Releases Advanced Analytics for Market Leading Enterprise Video Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:18pm CET

New functionality adds both real-time network monitoring and comprehensive user analysis from a single dashboard

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, announced the release of advanced analytics for its video management platform. Called Qumu Advanced Analytics, the release enables clients to optimize video resources and infrastructure by collecting, analyzing and visually displaying real-time network and usage data. Qumu Advanced Analytics also provides organizations with real-time visibility into employee engagement and the overall end-user experience, for both live streaming video and video on demand (VOD).

“Video is a unique content type from an analytics perspective, because in terms of sheer size and bandwidth it can cripple your network if not properly monitored,” said Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. “But at the same time, video lends itself to the collection of micro-level usability statistics that can directly affect organizational profitability. Qumu Advanced Analytics provides IT and business leaders with actionable insights at both the network and the user level.”

Built on Qumu’s enterprise video distribution infrastructure, Qumu Advance Analytics offers comprehensive visibility and alerts for both live and VOD users when there are issues with buffering, bit rate and latency across internal networks, VPNs and external CDNs. Visual dashboards can also be set up to monitor network performance by operating system, device type, browser, channel and even individual user. In addition, Qumu Advanced Analytics provides corporate communications leaders with critical end-user engagement information, by mapping essential metrics like watch ratios and active viewers directly to geographic, network and functional groups.

“What makes Qumu unique in this space is the fact that we push well beyond pure network analytics, which are only one piece of the visibility puzzle,” noted Chance Mason, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “Qumu Advanced Analytics also gives communications teams full access to real-time viewer and audience data, from anywhere in the world and on whatever device they choose to analyze it on.”

Parties interested in learning more about Qumu Advanced Analytics may visit the Qumu website at www.qumu.com/contact or call (612) 638-9050 to request more information.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUMU CORP
02:18pQUMU : Releases Advanced Analytics for Market Leading Enterprise Video Platform
BU
03/08QUMU CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/06QUMU : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Results
BU
03/05QUMU CORPORATION (NASDAQ : QUMU) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive A..
AQ
03/03INCREDIBLE POSSIBILITIES OF ENTERPRI : Global Enterprise Video Content Managemen..
AQ
03/02QUMU CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02/27QUMU : Announces the Release of Software-Based iPTV
BU
02/23QUMU : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results
AQ
02/12QUMU CORPORATION (NASDAQ : QUMU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financia..
AQ
02/09QUMU CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07Qumu's (QUMU) CEO Vernon Hanzlik on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
03/06Qumu EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
03/05Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (3/5/18) 
02/12Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/12/18) 
02/12Midday Gainers / Losers (2/12/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31,3 M
EBIT 2018 -6,75 M
Net income 2018 -7,94 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 13,6 M
Chart QUMU CORP
Duration : Period :
Qumu Corp Technical Analysis Chart | QUMU | US7490631030 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vern Hanzlik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Olson Chairman
Christopher Conaway Senior Vice President-Product & Operations
David Gallagher Ristow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Claude Dupuis Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUMU CORP-35.87%14
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%31 976
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%11 218
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 847
AISINOCO. LTD-1.07%6 273
SYNNEX CORPORATION-10.31%4 633
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.