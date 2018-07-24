Qwamplify : Trunover 3rd Q + YTD results

PRESS RELEASE

Sales Turnover 3rd Quarter 2018 : 5.9M€ (+27%)

YTD sales turnover 9 months (Oct-June) 2018 : 17.7M€ (+16%)

Levallois-Perret, July 24th, 2018

The Qwamplify Group announces today its unaudited revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (April-June 2018) at € 5.9 million, up 27%. The acceleration in recorded growth is related to the integration of Adsvisers

in the Media division and the return of the organic growth of the Activation division.

T.O. 3rd quarter, in M€

2018

% of the

T.O.

2017

Variation

2018/2017

T.O. April - June 2018

5,87

4,63

+ 26,8%

Media Marketing Activation Data, CRM & Mobile 2,42 3,13 0,32 41% 53% 6% 1,42 3,07 + 70%

+ 2%

0,14 X 2,3

The Media division, dedicated to the implementation of digital campaigns for performance recruitment by email, co-registration, Google AdWords and Facebook Ads in particular, is growing strongly (+ 70%) and represents 41% of activity on the 3rd quarter. Growth is notably driven by the integration of Adsvisers. On a comparable basis, revenues for the Media division increases by 16%.

The Activation division (historical activities + digitized promotional activities) remains the Group's leading pole with 53% of sales in the third quarter and confirms its return to organic growth with a rise of 2% thanks in particular to a stabilization of activity in the Nordic countries.

The Data, CRM and Mobile division, which specializes in targeting users, generates revenue of € 0.32 million and accelerates its growth thanks to synergies with the Activation division.

On a like-for-like basis, the Group's organic growth accelerated and reached 10% over the quarter, with growth across all divisions.

The 9-month turnover 2018 (October - June) reached € 17.7 million, up by 16%, thanks to the strong growth of the Media division (+ 62% in YTD).

T.O. YTD - 9 months (Oct - June 18) in M€

1st Quarter (Sept. - Dec.)

2st Quarter (Febr. - April)

3rd Quarter (April - March)

5,90 5,90 5,87

Variation

2018/2017

5,77 4,63 4,63

+ 2,2%

+ 24%

+ 26,8%

Media Marketin Activationg Data, CRM & Mobile 7,5 9,4 0,7 43% 53% 4% 4,6 10,4 0,2

+ 62% -9%

X 3,5

TOTAL T.O.- 9 months

17,7

100%

15,2

16%

Outlook for 2018:

This strong growth delivered over 9 months and the return of organic growth confirm the Group's objective of improving annual results. After depreciation of the Mobile asset on H1, the Group is confident and expects to return to a positive net result in the second Half.

NEXT PRESS RELEASE :

Turnover 2018 (at end of September 2018):

December 11th, 2018, after market closure.

About Qwamplify

Qwamplify is a European digital & data marketing group serving major brands and e-tailers to develop their sales. The Group offers digital recruitment solutions on web (emailing, SEA & SMA, co-registration), innovative promotional solutions and CRM (digital platforms). For 21 years, Qwamplify has gained a strong reputation among more than 800 advertisers, including: Butagaz, Delonghi, Kärcher, Manitou, Michelin, Nokia, SoLocal, Sony, Coca-Cola, Daxon, Pandora, Hager or Tinder.

Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpi France, the Group, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, headquartered in Levallois-Perret, is also located in Paris, Bordeaux, Nice, Marseille and Aix-en-Provence and, in Europe, Italy, UK, Finland and Sweden. Last year, at the end of September 2017, it achieved sales of € 19.3M, up 7.8%, with REX of € 0.3 M. The Group had a net cash position of € 7.7M as of March 30, 2018. Qwamplify is also the largest shareholder of Bilendi with 26.18% of the share capital.

QWAMPLIFY - LTD with a capital of € 5 507 395

Administrative Office : 135 avenue Victoire, 13790 ROUSSET - France

Tel :+33 (0)4 86 91 42 00

CONTACTS

QWAMPLIFY Cédric Reny CEO & Founder https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/cédric-reny/b7/669/69b

Marc Langlet

Chief Financial Officer Tel : +33 (0) 6 63 26 80 45 [email protected]https://www.linkedin.com/in/marc-langlet-1285214/

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN : FR0010889386 - Mnemonic : ALQWA Eligible to PEA-PME

Labelized « Innovative Company » - BPI France 2017 - 2020.

