Radisson Hospitality AB: Interim Report January-June 2018

Second Quarter 2018

R evenue decreased by MEUR 0.4 (-0.2%) to MEUR 253.7. The decrease is due to the exit of eight leases at the end of last year (MEUR -7.1) and the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -7.0). On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased by MEUR 13.7 (5.6%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 1.6% and RevPAR LFL&R by 8.2%.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 12.0 (42.3%) to MEUR 40.4 and the EBITDA margin increased 4.7 pp to 15.9%. The increase is mainly due to the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels. In addition, the net costs for central activities are MEUR 2.3 lower than last year and share of income in associates and joint ventures is MEUR 1.2 higher.

EBIT increased by MEUR 20.8 (330.2%) to MEUR 27.1 and the EBIT margin increased 8.2 pp to 10.7%.

In addition to the EBITDA development, EBIT is positively impacted by MEUR 10.3 lower costs for write-downs of fixed assets.

Profit/loss for the period increased by MEUR 16.9 (469.4%) to MEUR 20.5.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.12 (0.02).

1,268 (1,666) rooms were contracted, 271 (1,397) rooms opened and 0 (1,314) rooms left the system.



Half Year 2018

Revenue decreased by MEUR 16.7 (-3.5%) to MEUR 459.9. Revenue LFL&R increased by MEUR 12.6 (2.8%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels decreased by 0.8% and RevPAR LFL&R increased by 5.2%.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 15.6 (50.5%) to MEUR 46.5 and the EBITDA margin increased 3.6 pp to 10.1%.

EBIT increased by MEUR 24.2 to MEUR 22.3 and the EBIT margin increased 5.2 pp to 4.8%.

Profit/loss for the period increased by MEUR 19.5 to MEUR 15.5 .

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.09 (-0.02).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 32.8 (24.3).

3,306 (4,844) rooms were contracted, 1,966 (2,322) rooms opened and 473 (2,199) rooms left the system.

MEUR Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change % Revenue 253.7 254.1 -0.4 -0.2% 459.9 476.6 -16.7 -3.5% EBITDA 40.4 28.4 12.0 42.3% 46.5 30.9 15.6 50.5% EBIT 27.1 6.3 20.8 330.2% 22.3 -1.9 24.2 N/A Profit/loss for the period 20.5 3.6 16.9 469.4% 15.5 -4.0 19.5 N/A EBITDA margin 15.9% 11.2% 4.7 pp 10.1% 6.5% 3.6 pp EBIT margin 10.7% 2.5% 8.2 pp 4.8% -0.4% 5.2 pp

Comments from the CEO

Federico J. González, President & CEO: Very encouraging quarter: Best ever EBITDA in the history of the company and very good progress on all the 5-year operating plan initiatives

We report an all-time high EBITDA for a quarter and for a first semester.

More in detail, in the quarter we achieved an EBITDA of MEUR 40.4 (an increase of 42.3%) and an EBITDA margin of 15.9% (an increase of 4.7 pp). Revenue like-for-like, including hotels under renovation, grew by 5.6% (MEUR 13.7 ).

During the semester we have made significant progress on all company initiatives (operations, brands & experience, revenue management & pricing and repositio-nings). We have also successfully issued MEUR 250 senior secured notes to finance our 5-year operating plan. Our business plan is strongly supported by the market.

Our guidance for the year in terms of like-for-like revenue, including hotels under renovation, is 4.0-4.5%, and on reported EBITDA margin ca 11%.

Presentation of the Q2 Results

On July 26, 2018 at 10:00 CET, a combined telephone conference and live webcast (in English) concerning the report will be presented by the President & CEO, Federico J. González and Deputy President & CFO, Knut Kleiven. To follow the webcast, please visit https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

To access the telephone conference, please dial:

Belgium, Local

Belgium, Free

Sweden, Local:

Sweden, Free:

UK, Local:

UK, Free:

USA, Local:

USA, Free:

France, Local:

France, Free:

Norway, Local:

Norway, Free: +32 2 404 0659

0800 58228

+46 8 5664 2753

0200 880 389

+44 330 336 9127

0800 358 6377

+1 929 477 0448

888 254 3590

+33 1 76 77 22 88

0805 101 219

+47 2100 2610

800 51084

Confirmation code: 7991769. For a replay of the conference call please visit https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors.

Financial Calendar

Q3 2018 results: October 25, 2018

Q4 2018 results: February 22, 2019



For Further Information, Contact

Knut Kleiven

Deputy President & CFO

[email protected]



Pablo Corrales Diaz

Director, Strategy & Investor Relations

[email protected]



Avenue du Bourget 44

B-1130 Brussels

Belgium

Tel: +32 2 702 9200



Website: www.radissonhospitalityab.com

About Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is focused on hotel management and operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Radisson RED, an upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and Radisson Collection, a premium lifestyle collection of exceptional hotels located in unique locations. Radisson also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.

The portfolio consists of 376 hotels, with 82,812 rooms, in operation and 110 hotels, with 24,324 rooms, under development in 78 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson's strategy is to grow with an asset-right approach, balancing management and franchise contracts with selected lease contracts. Management and franchise contracts offer a higher profit margin and more stable income streams and lease contracts allow Radisson to complete their presence in Mature markets.

Radisson is a member of Radisson Hotel GroupRadisson(TM). For more information, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com.

The full report with tables can be downloaded from the following link:

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire

