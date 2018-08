Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the signing of its first Radisson hotel in the Middle East at Dubai's DAMAC Hills in the United Arab Emirates. The new signing is in partnership with leading Dubai-based real estate developer DAMAC Properties. Radisson Hotel Group portfolio now features 81 hotels and more than 20,000 rooms in operation and under development across the Middle East region.

The new upscale, full-service brand with Scandinavian-inspired hospitality, will be situated in Damac Hills. It's part of a new 3.9 million square-meter residential community developed by DAMAC Properties in Dubailand. The hotel will also be surrounded by parkland, and the spectacular green fairways of an 18-hole championship golf course.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're delighted to enter into partnership with DAMAC Properties, one of the most prominent and respected real estate developers in the region - and we appreciate their commitment and vision to develop such an exciting project. The Radisson hotel will enable their vision to materialize.'

'Dubai continues to be remarkable in its never-ending evolution. We're further delighted to introduce our new upscale Radisson brand that delivers its own Scandinavian-inspired hospitality to the region.' added Younes.

'DAMAC Hills is one of Dubai's newest communities and is already home to more than 1,000 families, who have moved into the villas, townhouses and apartments nestled around the fairways of its championship golf course, the Trump International Club Dubai,' said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC. 'Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group for this unique hospitality product will cater to the ever-growing number of tourists and business travelers who visit the Emirate, while making sure hotel guests receive the world-class experience that's synonymous with the Radisson name.'

Under construction already, and due to open in Q4 2019, Radisson Hotel, Dubai DAMAC Hills will feature 481 rooms, including one and two-bedroom suites. Two restaurants will cater to guests' dining needs, while leisure facilities such as a gym, spa, kids club and an outdoor swimming pool will also be available. The hotel's extensive meeting space will be build over an area of 600m².

The hotel will have excellent accessibility through two major highways and will be located 15km away from the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central). The property will be within a rapidly growing area of Dubai and surrounded by new residential and business districts such as Dubai Motor City and Dubai Investment Park, while the site of Expo 2020 will be just 11km away.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Stephen Kamat

Area Director PR & Communications, Middle East, Turkey & Africa

[email protected]

Lucie Cardona

Director Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

[email protected]

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group™ (formerly Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group) is one of the world's largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel. Guests can benefit from the newly rebranded Radisson Rewards ™ (formerly Club Carlson SM), a global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners. Radisson Meetings™ offers a variety of fully-equipped spaces featuring fast free Wi-Fi, A/V technology and on-site contacts designed to make every event unique. More than 95,000 global team members work for the Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

For more information, visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson-hotel-group/

Instagram (Employees): https://www.instagram.com/radissonmoments/

Instagram (Hotels): https://www.instagram.com/radissonhotels/

Twitter (Corporate): https://twitter.com/radissongroup

Twitter (Hotels): https://twitter.com/radissonhotels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonhotels

https://www.youtube.com/radissonhotelgroup

ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson® is an upscale hotel brand that delivers Scandinavian inspired hospitality and enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find more harmony in their travel experience. We are committed to building meaningful, personal relationships with guests and has a Yes I Can!SM attitude to ensure the satisfaction of every guest. Radisson features solutions that are empathetic to the challenges of modern travel, including the 100% Guest Satisfaction Guarantee. Our hotels are in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards™, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson Hotel Group™ which also includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel.

For reservations and more information visit, www.radisson.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radisson/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radisson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radisson/