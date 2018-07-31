Log in
RADISYS CORPORATION (RSYS)
RadiSys Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4B46C85F27AB4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91,9 M
EBIT 2018 -2,26 M
Net income 2018 -17,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 59,1 M
Chart RADISYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
RadiSys Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADISYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,97 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Bronson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Domenik Chairman
Hans Kramer Vice President-Global Operations
Jonathan Wilson CFO, CAO, Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Prakash Siva Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADISYS CORPORATION47.26%59
HP INC9.95%37 767
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE7.59%23 754
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC29.06%16 518
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL40.94%8 058
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-35.10%7 176
