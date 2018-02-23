RadiSys : Quanta Cloud Technology Partners with Radisys to Deliver Optimized RAN Solutions on Its High-Performance Hardware

Radisys®
Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), a global leader of open telecom
solutions, today announced that Quanta
Cloud Technology (QCT) has selected Radisys MobilityEngine™
LTE-Advanced and 5G RAN software to run on its open server hardware
platforms, delivering optimized high performance and low latency RAN
solutions to mobile operators globally. The resulting solution, which
also integrates Affirmed
Networks’ cloud native 5G Mobile Core and leverages Radisys’
integration services, gives mobile operators a differentiated Mobile
Core and RAN solution that is based on open standards, delivering faster
time-to-market and better ROI.
Highlights
-
To meet the capacity and latency demands of 5G applications and
services such as IoT, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR),
artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, autonomous cars and
more, mobile operators are transforming their access networks from
single-vendor proprietary solutions to multi-vendor solutions built
with open software and hardware components.
-
QCT is a leading hardware vendor that has embraced the telecom
industry shift to open hardware, taking a leading role in open
networking communities and offering its global customer base a variety
of form factors that best meet their needs, including OCP-based
hardware, rackmount servers, COTS-based x86 platforms and more.
-
Radisys’ MobilityEngine software introduces open and disaggregated
mobile access cloud solutions that deliver significant TCO advantage
while enabling the evolution to 5G. By pre-integrating and
pre-validating MobilityEngine RAN software and Affirmed Networks’ 5G
Mobile Core Solution onto QCT’s hardware form factors, Radisys and QCT
can offer to their customers differentiated, performance-optimized
solutions for LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G RAN with faster time-to-market
and reduced risk. Mobile operators will be able to leverage the
deployment-ready turnkey solutions for their Multi-Access CORD, Cloud
and Virtualized RAN, as well as Mobile Edge deployments.
““This integrated solution leverages Radisys’ DNA in software and
integration services and Quanta’s full portfolio of industry-leading
open server hardware to offer our customers a truly multi-vendor
solution that is built for the demands of 5G mobile edge computing,”
said Neeraj Patel, Vice President and General Manager, Software &
Services Solutions, Radisys. “We are committed to partnering with QCT as
a preferred OCP hardware provider and with the industry-leading
Virtualized EPC vendor Affirmed Networks, to deliver right-fit
technology solutions to our mobile operator customers that don’t
compromise on performance while reducing cost and risk.”
“Our extensive hardware portfolio is designed to meet the needs of
mobile operators that are transforming their networks to meet the
requirements of 5G and mobile edge computing,” said Mike Yang, President
of QCT. “QCT is dedicated to fostering partnerships with technology
software leaders such as Radisys in order to deliver pre-integrated and
pre-validated solutions to mobile operators that reduce deployment times
for next-gen networks. Radisys’ MobilityEngine RAN software and
integration expertise allows making commercial deployments of new open
architectures a reality.”
“Virtualized networks deliver a host of advantages to mobile operators,
the primary ones being economic scaling and service agility,” said Amit
Tiwari, Affirmed Networks’ Vice President, Strategic Alliances and
Systems Engineering. “As deployments accelerate in preparation for 5G,
delivering integrated solutions with industry leaders such as Radisys
will ensure an efficient and successful network transformation.”
Radisys and QCT at Mobile World Congress 2018
Radisys will showcase open telecom solutions in the Open Networking
Foundation booth in Hall 5, Stand 5I61 at MWC. To see the technology
demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys’ open telecom experts, contact [email protected]
QCT will also be unveiling details about its network transformation
solutions in Hall 5, Booth 5B11 at MWC.
About Radisys
Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service
providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business
models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling
technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and
standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business
transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services
organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve
communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For
more information, visit www.Radisys.com.
About Affirmed Networks, Inc.
Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network
Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the
world’s top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed
commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is
engaged in many trials worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.
About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)
Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider.
We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure
software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation
data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service
providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private
clouds.
Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center
solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks
with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners.
QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge
offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta
Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.QCT.io.
Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks
are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006641/en/