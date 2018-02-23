RadiSys : Quanta Cloud Technology Partners with Radisys to Deliver Optimized RAN Solutions on Its High-Performance Hardware

Radisys’ RAN software and integration services, combined with Affirmed Networks’ industry-leading 5G Mobile Core, enhance the solution with TCO advantages for customers globally

Radisys® Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) has selected Radisys MobilityEngine™ LTE-Advanced and 5G RAN software to run on its open server hardware platforms, delivering optimized high performance and low latency RAN solutions to mobile operators globally. The resulting solution, which also integrates Affirmed Networks’ cloud native 5G Mobile Core and leverages Radisys’ integration services, gives mobile operators a differentiated Mobile Core and RAN solution that is based on open standards, delivering faster time-to-market and better ROI.

Highlights

To meet the capacity and latency demands of 5G applications and services such as IoT, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, autonomous cars and more, mobile operators are transforming their access networks from single-vendor proprietary solutions to multi-vendor solutions built with open software and hardware components.

QCT is a leading hardware vendor that has embraced the telecom industry shift to open hardware, taking a leading role in open networking communities and offering its global customer base a variety of form factors that best meet their needs, including OCP-based hardware, rackmount servers, COTS-based x86 platforms and more.

Radisys’ MobilityEngine software introduces open and disaggregated mobile access cloud solutions that deliver significant TCO advantage while enabling the evolution to 5G. By pre-integrating and pre-validating MobilityEngine RAN software and Affirmed Networks’ 5G Mobile Core Solution onto QCT’s hardware form factors, Radisys and QCT can offer to their customers differentiated, performance-optimized solutions for LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G RAN with faster time-to-market and reduced risk. Mobile operators will be able to leverage the deployment-ready turnkey solutions for their Multi-Access CORD, Cloud and Virtualized RAN, as well as Mobile Edge deployments.

““This integrated solution leverages Radisys’ DNA in software and integration services and Quanta’s full portfolio of industry-leading open server hardware to offer our customers a truly multi-vendor solution that is built for the demands of 5G mobile edge computing,” said Neeraj Patel, Vice President and General Manager, Software & Services Solutions, Radisys. “We are committed to partnering with QCT as a preferred OCP hardware provider and with the industry-leading Virtualized EPC vendor Affirmed Networks, to deliver right-fit technology solutions to our mobile operator customers that don’t compromise on performance while reducing cost and risk.”

“Our extensive hardware portfolio is designed to meet the needs of mobile operators that are transforming their networks to meet the requirements of 5G and mobile edge computing,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “QCT is dedicated to fostering partnerships with technology software leaders such as Radisys in order to deliver pre-integrated and pre-validated solutions to mobile operators that reduce deployment times for next-gen networks. Radisys’ MobilityEngine RAN software and integration expertise allows making commercial deployments of new open architectures a reality.”

“Virtualized networks deliver a host of advantages to mobile operators, the primary ones being economic scaling and service agility,” said Amit Tiwari, Affirmed Networks’ Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Systems Engineering. “As deployments accelerate in preparation for 5G, delivering integrated solutions with industry leaders such as Radisys will ensure an efficient and successful network transformation.”

Radisys and QCT at Mobile World Congress 2018

Radisys will showcase open telecom solutions in the Open Networking Foundation booth in Hall 5, Stand 5I61 at MWC. To see the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys’ open telecom experts, contact [email protected]

QCT will also be unveiling details about its network transformation solutions in Hall 5, Booth 5B11 at MWC.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the world’s top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is engaged in many trials worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.QCT.io.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006641/en/