RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Full year results 2017

03/14/2018 | 07:40am CET

DGAP-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Full year results 2017

14.03.2018 / 07:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


RBI: Full year results 2017

- Consolidated profit of EUR 1,116 million more than doubled compared to last year (2016 pro forma: EUR 520 million)

- Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio (fully loaded) of 12.7% (2016 pro forma: 12.4%); IFRS 9 estimated impact around 15 bps on 1 January 2018

- Exceptionally low risk costs driven by positive market environment

- NPL ratio actively managed down to 5.7% (2016 pro forma: 8.7%) through NPL sales and write-offs

- Increase of customer loans of around 2% despite NPL sales and NPL write-offs

- Net interest margin stable at 2.48%

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.62 per share

Income Statement in EUR million 1-12/2017 1-12/2016
pro forma
due to merger		 1-12/2016
published
before merger		 Q4/2017
Net interest income 3,208 3,197 2,935 816
Net provisioning for impairment losses (287) (758) (754) (127)
Net fee and commission income 1,719 1,599 1,497 448
Net trading income 244 220 215 62
General administrative expenses (3,104) (3,141) (2,848) (813)
Other results (224) (267) (204) (88)
Profit before tax 1,612 946 886 311
Profit after tax 1,246 636 574 234
Consolidated profit 1,116 520 463 206
         
Balance Sheet in EUR million 31/12/2017 31/12/2016
pro forma
due to merger		 31/12/2016
published
before merger		  
Loans and advances to customers 81,232 79,769 70,514  
Deposits from customers 84,831 80,325 71,538  
Total assets 135,146 134,804 111,864  
Risk-weighted assets (total) 71,902 67,911 60,061  
         
Key ratios 31/12/2017 31/12/2016
pro forma
due to merger		 31/12/2016
published
before merger		  
NPL ratio 5.7% 8.7% 9.2%  
NPL coverage ratio 67.0% 75.2% 75.6%  
CET1 ratio (fully loaded) 12.7% 12.4% 13.6%  
CET1 ratio (transitional) 12.9% 12.7% 13.9%  
Total capital ratio (fully loaded) 17.8% 17.1% 18.9%  
Total capital ratio (transitional) 17.9% 17.4% 19.2%  
 

 

         
Key ratios 1-12/2017 1-12/2016
pro forma
due to merger		 1-12/2016
published
before merger		 Q4/2017
Net interest margin 2.48% 2.48% 2.78% 2.50%
Consolidated return on equity 12.2% 6.2% 5.8% 8.9%
Cost/income ratio 59.4% 61.5% 60.7% 60.7%
Earnings per share in EUR 3.34 1.58 1.58 0.60
Dividend per share in EUR 0.62 - - n.a.
 

As of January 2017, RZB contributed business is fully included. Current RBI figures refer to the Combined Bank; unless specified otherwise, the historical pro forma data is based on the Combined Bank (consideration of the merger).

Outlook

We will pursue loan growth with an average yearly percentage increase in the mid-single digit area.
Following very low risk costs in 2017 (EUR 287 million), we expect impairment losses on financial assets in 2018 to be above the 2017 level.
We anticipate that the NPL ratio will further reduce in the medium term.
We aim to achieve a cost/income ratio of below 55 per cent in the medium term.
We target a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11 per cent in the medium term.
We target a CET1 ratio (fully loaded) of around 13 per cent post dividend in the medium term.
Based on this target, we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent (dividend payout ratio) of the consolidated profit.

The targets in this outlook include the impact from IFRS 9 and FINREP.

For further information please contact:

Susanne E. Langer
Head of Group Investor Relations
Spokesperson
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
[email protected]
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com


