RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG (RIBH)

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG (RIBH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/14 11:17:29 am
31.565 EUR   -0.80%
10:54aRAIFFEISEN BANK : says preparations for IPO in Poland ongoing
RE
07:40aRAIFFEISEN BANK : Full year results 2017
EQ
03/09RAIFFEISEN BANK : annual earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Raiffeisen Bank International : says preparations for IPO in Poland ongoing

03/14/2018 | 10:54am CET
Raiffeisen Bank International CEO Strobl addresses a news conference in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) (>> Raiffeisen Bank International AG) said on Wednesday it was still preparing for an IPO of its Polish unit, although it had not finally decided on whether to sell or list the business.

RBI continues to address a requirement by the Polish regulator that it floats its Polish subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA, which it has been trying and failing to do for the past two years.

"Preparations for a listing are ongoing," Chief Executive Johann Strobl told a news conference. The bank has also said that it is in negotiations with an investor to buy the unit.

In November, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that BNP Paribas had approached RBI and expressed interest in buying Raiffeisen Bank Polska.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 267 M
EBIT 2018 1 909 M
Net income 2018 1 034 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 10,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 10 467 M
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIO
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank Internatio Technical Analysis Chart | RIBH | AT0000606306 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 30,1 €
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Sevelda Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Martin Grüll Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Schaller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG5.50%12 974
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%409 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.52%354 206
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%335 174
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.12%288 464
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
