Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Rain Industries Ltd    RAIN   INE855B01025

RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD (RAIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rain Industries : RIL - Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investors call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 07:51am CEST

RIL/SEs/2018 August 2, 2018

The General Manager Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai-400 001

The Manager Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra East

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investors call.

Ref : Scrip Code: 500339 (BSE) & Scrip code : RAIN (NSE)

With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, an Analyst / Investors Call on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2018 is scheduled on Tuesday, the August 14, 2018 at 17:30 Hrs (IST).

In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the investor call.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for Rain Industries Limited

S. Venkat Ramana Reddy Company Secretary

RAIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED

invites you to the earnings conference call to discuss the unaudited financial results for the Second Quarter ended 30th June 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 17:30 Hrs (IST)

- --

Company Participants:

MR. JAGAN MOHAN REDDY NELLORE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

MR. GERARD M SWEENEY, PRESIDENT, RAIN CARBON INC., U.S.A.

MR. T. SRINIVASA RAO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

- --

Dial-in numbers:

Universal Access: +91-22-6280 1275 or +91-22-7115 8176;

Local Access: +91-7045671221 (Available all over India)

International Toll-free: U.S.A. - 18667462133 / U.K. - 08081011573 /

Singapore - 8001012045 / Hong Kong - 800964448

International: U.S.A. - 13233868721 / U.K. - 442034785524 /

Singapore - 6531575746 / Hong Kong - 85230186877

- --

Playback facility:

Available from August 14, 2018 to August 18, 2018 Dial-in: India +91-22-7194 5757 or +91-22-6663 5757

Playback Code: 43926

- --

For any further assistance, please contact Investor Relations:

India: Anil Kumar Upadhyay, Tel: +91-40-40401252, Email:[email protected]

U.S.A.: Ryan Tayman, Tel: +1-203-5172-822, Email:[email protected]

Disclaimer

Rain Industries Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 05:50:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD
07:51aRAIN INDUSTRIES : RIL - Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investors call
PU
07/31RAIN INDUSTRIES : RIL – Update on Hon’ble Supreme Court Order on Imp..
PU
07/13RAIN INDUSTRIES : RIL - Board Meeting intimation letter — August 14, 2018
PU
07/05RAIN INDUSTRIES : Carbon to build water-white resins plant in Germany
AQ
07/03RAIN INDUSTRIES : RIL - Press Release - Construction of a new resin polymerizati..
PU
06/29RAIN INDUSTRIES : Trailing twelve month results - rain industries limited
AQ
06/27RAIN INDUSTRIES : Quarterly results - rain industries limited
AQ
05/12RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD'S Q1CY18 CONSOLI :
AQ
05/08RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD : quaterly earnings release
05/03RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 23 844 M
Net income 2018 11 649 M
Debt 2018 62 028 M
Yield 2018 1,00%
P/E ratio 2018 6,44
P/E ratio 2019 5,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 63 889 M
Chart RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Rain Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 406  INR
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore Managing Director & Executive Director
Radhakrishna Reddy Nellore Non-Executive Chairman
Günther Weymans Chief Operating Officer
T. Srinivasa Rao Chief Financial Officer
Sridhar Suswaram Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD-46.09%967
VALE SA33.31%77 297
ARCELORMITTAL0.52%32 872
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-4.17%28 359
POSCO--.--%25 493
NUCOR3.32%21 290
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.