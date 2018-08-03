Rain Industries : RIL - Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investors call

RIL/SEs/2018 August 2, 2018

The General Manager Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai-400 001 The Manager Listing Department The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra East Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investors call.

Ref : Scrip Code: 500339 (BSE) & Scrip code : RAIN (NSE)

With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, an Analyst / Investors Call on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2018 is scheduled on Tuesday, the August 14, 2018 at 17:30 Hrs (IST).

In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the investor call.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for Rain Industries Limited

S. Venkat Ramana Reddy Company Secretary

RAIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED

invites you to the earnings conference call to discuss the unaudited financial results for the Second Quarter ended 30th June 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 17:30 Hrs (IST)

Company Participants:

MR. JAGAN MOHAN REDDY NELLORE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

MR. GERARD M SWEENEY, PRESIDENT, RAIN CARBON INC., U.S.A.

MR. T. SRINIVASA RAO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Dial-in numbers:

Universal Access: +91-22-6280 1275 or +91-22-7115 8176;

Local Access: +91-7045671221 (Available all over India)

International Toll-free: U.S.A. - 18667462133 / U.K. - 08081011573 /

Singapore - 8001012045 / Hong Kong - 800964448

International: U.S.A. - 13233868721 / U.K. - 442034785524 /

Singapore - 6531575746 / Hong Kong - 85230186877

Playback facility:

Available from August 14, 2018 to August 18, 2018 Dial-in: India +91-22-7194 5757 or +91-22-6663 5757

Playback Code: 43926

For any further assistance, please contact Investor Relations:

India: Anil Kumar Upadhyay, Tel: +91-40-40401252, Email:[email protected]

U.S.A.: Ryan Tayman, Tel: +1-203-5172-822, Email:[email protected]