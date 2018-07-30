Rakuten : Announcement of Acquisition of Shares of Gurunavi, Inc.

Log in
07/30/2018 | 08:27am CEST

Rakuten, Inc. announces that it has decided to acquire the shares of Gurunavi, Inc stated as below. This acquisition qualifies as an act specified by Cabinet Order as being equivalent to a tender offer, as prescribed in Article 167, Paragraph 1, of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 31 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Accordingly, disclosure is legally required.

  1. Company Name　
    Gurunavi, Inc. (Security Code：2440, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
  1. Number of shares to be acquired
    4,677,600 shares (Holding ratio to total number of outstanding shares 9.60%)
    * Holding ratio to total number of outstanding shares is calculated based on total number of outstanding shares of Gurunavi, Inc. as of end of June 2018 (48,675,100 shares).
  1. Delivery date of shares　
    August 22, 2018
  1. Notes
    This acquisition of shares will be executed based on the capital and business alliance agreement between Rakuten, Inc. and Gurunavi, Inc. For the details, please refer to 'Notice Regarding Capital and Business Alliance Agreement between Rakuten, Inc. and Gurunavi, Inc.' announced today.

This document is intended to provide public disclosure pursuant to Article 30, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:26:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 078 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 72 131 M
Debt 2018 144 B
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,47
P/E ratio 2019 14,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 1 112 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 981  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Chief Marketing Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC-25.61%10 032
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING9.85%497 334
JD.COM-12.58%52 554
EBAY-10.41%34 070
SHOPIFY INC (US)58.56%17 987
MERCADOLIBRE12.68%16 061
