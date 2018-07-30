Rakuten : Announcement of Acquisition of Shares of Gurunavi, Inc.

Rakuten, Inc. announces that it has decided to acquire the shares of Gurunavi, Inc stated as below. This acquisition qualifies as an act specified by Cabinet Order as being equivalent to a tender offer, as prescribed in Article 167, Paragraph 1, of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 31 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Accordingly, disclosure is legally required.

Company Name

Gurunavi, Inc. (Security Code：2440, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Number of shares to be acquired

4,677,600 shares (Holding ratio to total number of outstanding shares 9.60%)

* Holding ratio to total number of outstanding shares is calculated based on total number of outstanding shares of Gurunavi, Inc. as of end of June 2018 (48,675,100 shares).

Delivery date of shares

August 22, 2018

Notes

This acquisition of shares will be executed based on the capital and business alliance agreement between Rakuten, Inc. and Gurunavi, Inc. For the details, please refer to 'Notice Regarding Capital and Business Alliance Agreement between Rakuten, Inc. and Gurunavi, Inc.' announced today.

This document is intended to provide public disclosure pursuant to Article 30, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.