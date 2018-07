Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) were up 4.3% to $141.78 after the company reported its adjusted first-quarter earnings beat analyst expecations by 18 cents a share. The clothing brand reported that its adjusted net income rose 41% to $128 million, or $1.54 a share. The company reported revenue rose 3.2% to $1.39 billion. The company expects revenue for the year to be down slightly over last year. ([email protected]; @nishantrmohan)