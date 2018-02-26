Rambler Metals and Mining : to Attend Investor Conferences

26 February 2018

RAMBLER TO ATTEND INVESTOR CONFERENCES

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announce that, Rambler's President & Chief Executive Officer, Norman Williams is attending the BMO Capital Markets 27th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida from February 25-28, 2018

Rambler will also be attending PDAC 2018 International Convention in Toronto, Canada, Booth #2614A in the Investor Exchange from Sunday through Monday, March 4-5, 2018. Company representatives will be available to provide updates on the expansion of the Ming Copper-Gold Mine Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

An updated presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.ramblermines.com.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler's ongoing Phase II plans are to sustain mine and mill production at 1,250 mtpd in 2018. This initial expansion has been fully funded through CEII's investment. Rambler will also continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is dual listed in London under AIM:RMM and in Canada under TSX-V:RAB.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

