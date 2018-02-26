Log in
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
7.5 GBp   -3.23%
Rambler Metals and Mining : to Attend Investor Conferences

02/26/2018

26 February 2018

RAMBLER TO ATTEND INVESTOR CONFERENCES

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announce that, Rambler's President & Chief Executive Officer, Norman Williams is attending the BMO Capital Markets 27th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida from February 25-28, 2018

Rambler will also be attending PDAC 2018 International Convention in Toronto, Canada, Booth #2614A in the Investor Exchange from Sunday through Monday, March 4-5, 2018. Company representatives will be available to provide updates on the expansion of the Ming Copper-Gold Mine Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

An updated presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.ramblermines.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler's ongoing Phase II plans are to sustain mine and mill production at 1,250 mtpd in 2018. This initial expansion has been fully funded through CEII's investment. Rambler will also continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is dual listed in London under AIM:RMM and in Canada under TSX-V:RAB.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA President and CEO

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Tel No: 709-800-1929

Fax No: 709-800-1921

Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)

David Porter

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Website: www.ramblermines.comPeter Mercer

Vice President, Corporate Secretary Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700 Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719

Investor Relations

Nicole Marchand Investor Relations Tel No: 416- 428-3533[email protected]

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding copper, gold and silver forecasts, the financial strength of the Company, estimates regarding timing of future development and production and statements concerning possible expansion opportunities for the Company. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the price of and anticipated costs of recovery of, copper concentrate, gold and silver, the presence of and continuity of such minerals at modeled grades and values, the capacities of various machinery and equipment, the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices, mineral recovery rates, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, interpretation and implications of drilling and geophysical results; estimates regarding timing of future capital expenditures and costs towards profitable commercial operations. Other factors that could cause actual results, developments or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, among others, increases/decreases in production; volatility in metals prices and demand; currency fluctuations; cash operating margins; cash operating cost per pound sold; costs per ton of ore; variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; reserves and/or resources; the ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; operational risks inherent in mining or development activities and legislative factors relating to prices, taxes, royalties, land use, title and permits, importing and exporting of minerals and environmental protection. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable security law.

London, England: Salatin House ! 19 Cedar Road ! Sutton, Surrey ! SM2 5DA ! T.020 8652 2700 ! F.020 8652 2719 !

www.ramblermines.comAIM : RMM; TSX-V : RAB

Rambler Metals and Mining plc published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 12:17:08 UTC.

