RAMBUS INC.
Media Alert: Rambus to Demo Mobile Ticketing Solutions and Present at the Transport Ticketing Global Conference in London

01/23/2018 | 08:01am CET

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):

 
Who:  

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS)

 
What: Transport Ticketing Global Conference
 
When: January 23-24, 2018 from 09:00am – 17:15pm GMT
 
Where:

Rambus Booth #A32

Old Billingsgate

1 Old Billingsgate Walk

London

EC3R 6DX

United Kingdom

 

Join Rambus at the Transport Ticketing Global Conference for speaking sessions that will examine the future of mobile ticketing, smart cards and connected cities through services that enhance your travel experience—delivering benefits for both customers and operators.

Rambus Speaking Details

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

  • Hear Stephen McSpadden, solutions architect for the Rambus Ticketing Group speaking as the co-chair of the HCE Working Group, OSPT (Open Standard for Public Transportation) Alliance on the topic, “Does MaaS really need Open Standards?” within the event track titled, “Smart Cities: Where Does Public Transport Come In?” on Platform Three at 11:55am local time.
  • Listen to Richard Moore, product manager for the Rambus Ticketing Group present on a panel discussion called, “Mobile applications vs. HCE wallet vs. smart cards,” in the event track titled, “Uniting the Passenger, Operator and the City with Cloud-based Ticketing and Payment” on Platform One at 15:20pm local time.

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

  • Join Richard Moore, from Rambus Ticketing Group to discuss, “Mobile ticketing – benefits, experience and the future,” in the event track named, “Connectivity = Big Data = Efficiency Gains” on Platform One at 12:20pm local time.

Rambus Smart Ticketing Solutions

  • Featuring comprehensive solutions for both physical and virtual smart cards, the Rambus Smart Ticketing suite of products offer secure and easy-to-implement solutions for any transport scenario, including rail, bus, ferry and subway.
  • Learn more about Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions at rambus.com/smart-ticketing

For more information, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/transport-ticketing-global-2018/.

Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
