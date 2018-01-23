Media Alert: Rambus to Demo Mobile Ticketing Solutions and Present at the Transport Ticketing Global Conference in London

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):
|
|
Who:
|
|
Rambus
Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS)
|
|
|
|
What:
|
|
Transport Ticketing Global Conference
|
|
|
|
When:
|
|
January 23-24, 2018 from 09:00am – 17:15pm GMT
|
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
Rambus Booth #A32
|
|
|
Old Billingsgate
|
|
|
1 Old Billingsgate Walk
|
|
|
London
|
|
|
EC3R 6DX
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Join Rambus at the Transport Ticketing Global Conference for speaking
sessions that will examine the future of mobile ticketing, smart cards
and connected cities through services that enhance your travel
experience—delivering benefits for both customers and operators.
Rambus Speaking Details
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
-
Hear Stephen McSpadden, solutions architect for the Rambus Ticketing
Group speaking as the co-chair of the HCE Working Group, OSPT (Open
Standard for Public Transportation) Alliance on the topic, “Does MaaS
really need Open Standards?” within the event track titled, “Smart
Cities: Where Does Public Transport Come In?” on Platform Three at
11:55am local time.
-
Listen to Richard Moore, product manager for the Rambus Ticketing
Group present on a panel discussion called, “Mobile applications vs.
HCE wallet vs. smart cards,” in the event track titled, “Uniting the
Passenger, Operator and the City with Cloud-based Ticketing and
Payment” on Platform One at 15:20pm local time.
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
-
Join Richard Moore, from Rambus Ticketing Group to discuss, “Mobile
ticketing – benefits, experience and the future,” in the event track
named, “Connectivity = Big Data = Efficiency Gains” on Platform One at
12:20pm local time.
Rambus Smart Ticketing Solutions
-
Featuring comprehensive solutions for both physical and virtual smart
cards, the Rambus Smart Ticketing suite of products offer secure and
easy-to-implement solutions for any transport scenario, including
rail, bus, ferry and subway.
-
Learn more about Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions at rambus.com/smart-ticketing
For more information, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/transport-ticketing-global-2018/.
Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus
blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc
About Rambus Security
Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a
connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper
resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing
and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies
protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure
access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our
customers and their customer base. Additional information is available
at rambus.com/security.
About Rambus Inc.
Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative
hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from
the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores,
chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and
emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We
collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system
designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of
billions of devices and systems, our products power and secure diverse
applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security,
mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.
Source: Rambus Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006735/en/