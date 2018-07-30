Rambus : Brings Secure Mobile Ticketing to Scotland’s Railway

ScotRail customers can use their smartphone for seamless travel

Today, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced the launch of its award-winning mobile ticketing solution for a pilot with Scotland’s national rail operator, ScotRail. The new all-in-one solution is fully integrated with ScotRail’s existing ticketing app and will enable customers to skip the queue at ticket vending machines and tap through the gates by purchasing and downloading tickets directly to their smartphone.

Tap and go with a smartphone for an easier travel experience

Rambus’ HCE Ticket Wallet Service leverages technology proven in the payments industry to create a virtual smartcard that securely stores tickets on mobile devices. The solution integrates with existing software and station infrastructure, allowing transport operators to manage both smartcard and mobile tickets in a single system, reducing integration costs and deployment time.

“This pilot app delivers the convenient, easy access to tickets and travel that we know our customers want,” said Lesley Kane, commercial director at ScotRail. “Over the coming months, customers will be able to buy and download digital tickets from a single app, anytime, anywhere. This is a really exciting time for Scotland’s railway as we continue to build the best railway this country has ever had.”

Purchase, store and use tickets in a single, mobile app

Customers are increasingly expecting more innovative forms of ticketing and so transport operators are looking to smartphones as the point of delivery for new services. This also reduces the need to issue and manage physical smartcards and provides greater convenience for customers who don’t have to wait for a card to arrive in the post as they can quickly register and download their virtual smartcard instead.

“Delivering a modern and innovative transport experience that customers can rely on is a key driver for smart mobile ticketing,” said Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus Ticketing. “We’re delighted to combine our expertise developing and deploying high-volume ITSO-based ticketing systems, through our Nevis Technologies joint venture, with ScotRail’s drive to provide a truly seamless and leading-edge customer experience.”

For more information on the Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions, visit rambus.com/smart-ticketing.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About Nevis Technologies

Nevis Technologies is a joint venture company formed between Rambus and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT). The company was formed to deliver secure, integrated smart ticketing to Scotland, bringing together a depth of expertise from both the transport and smart technology industries. Visit www.nevistechnologies.co.uk for more information.

Source: Rambus Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005134/en/