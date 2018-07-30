Rambus : Brings Secure Mobile Ticketing to Scotland’s Railway

Today, Rambus
Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced the
launch of its award-winning mobile
ticketing solution for a pilot with Scotland’s national rail
operator, ScotRail. The new all-in-one solution is fully integrated with
ScotRail’s existing ticketing app and will enable customers to skip the
queue at ticket vending machines and tap through the gates by purchasing
and downloading tickets directly to their smartphone.
Tap and go with a smartphone for an easier travel experience
Rambus’
HCE Ticket Wallet Service leverages technology proven in the
payments industry to create a virtual smartcard that securely stores
tickets on mobile devices. The solution integrates with existing
software and station infrastructure, allowing transport operators to
manage both smartcard and mobile tickets in a single system, reducing
integration costs and deployment time.
“This pilot app delivers the convenient, easy access to tickets and
travel that we know our customers want,” said Lesley Kane, commercial
director at ScotRail. “Over the coming months, customers will be able to
buy and download digital tickets from a single app, anytime, anywhere.
This is a really exciting time for Scotland’s railway as we continue to
build the best railway this country has ever had.”
Purchase, store and use tickets in a single, mobile app
Customers are increasingly expecting more innovative forms of ticketing
and so transport operators are looking to smartphones as the point of
delivery for new services. This also reduces the need to issue and
manage physical smartcards and provides greater convenience for
customers who don’t have to wait for a card to arrive in the post as
they can quickly register and download their virtual smartcard instead.
“Delivering a modern and innovative transport experience that customers
can rely on is a key driver for smart mobile ticketing,” said Russell
McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus Ticketing.
“We’re delighted to combine our expertise developing and deploying
high-volume ITSO-based ticketing systems, through our Nevis Technologies
joint venture, with ScotRail’s drive to provide a truly seamless and
leading-edge customer experience.”
Source: Rambus Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005134/en/