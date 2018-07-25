Rambus : Coles Selects Rambus to Revolutionise Retail in Australia

Rambus
Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a leader in digital security, semiconductor and
IP products and services, today announced that Coles, one of Australia’s
largest retail groups, has selected the Rambus
Unified Payment Platform to securely power its Digital Payment
Solutions.
Unified Payment Platform with bank-grade security enhances the
customer buying journey
Rambus Unified Payment Platform provides both customers and retailers
with a hassle-free, omnichannel payments service. The platform can
digitise payments, gift cards, loyalty cards, coupons and receipts, and
bring them into a single application that can be downloaded by customers
and used on mobile devices. Omnichannel commerce allows retailers to
marry online and in-store shopping, offering in-aisle checkout with
multiple, convenient forms of payment. The platform consolidates this
payment data into a single transaction, which can be made either
in-store or online.
“We are looking forward to working with Coles to build their new digital
payments solution in a very exciting time of change for the payments
industry. We believe that our experience in providing card, mobile and
account-based solutions for banks, financial institutions and retailers
alike will allow us to bring the future of payments to Coles’ customers
today through a trusted experience that is fun and easy,” said Jerome
Nadel, SVP of Security Products and CMO, Rambus.
For more information on Rambus’ Unified Payment Platform solution, visit rambus.com/security/payments/unified-payment-platform.
Or, to learn more about Rambus’ tokenisation solutions visit rambus.com/payments.
