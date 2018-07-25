Log in
RAMBUS INC. (RMBS)
Rambus : Coles Selects Rambus to Revolutionise Retail in Australia

07/25/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Platform secures omnichannel payments

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a leader in digital security, semiconductor and IP products and services, today announced that Coles, one of Australia’s largest retail groups, has selected the Rambus Unified Payment Platform to securely power its Digital Payment Solutions.

Unified Payment Platform with bank-grade security enhances the customer buying journey

Rambus Unified Payment Platform provides both customers and retailers with a hassle-free, omnichannel payments service. The platform can digitise payments, gift cards, loyalty cards, coupons and receipts, and bring them into a single application that can be downloaded by customers and used on mobile devices. Omnichannel commerce allows retailers to marry online and in-store shopping, offering in-aisle checkout with multiple, convenient forms of payment. The platform consolidates this payment data into a single transaction, which can be made either in-store or online.

“We are looking forward to working with Coles to build their new digital payments solution in a very exciting time of change for the payments industry. We believe that our experience in providing card, mobile and account-based solutions for banks, financial institutions and retailers alike will allow us to bring the future of payments to Coles’ customers today through a trusted experience that is fun and easy,” said Jerome Nadel, SVP of Security Products and CMO, Rambus.

For more information on Rambus’ Unified Payment Platform solution, visit rambus.com/security/payments/unified-payment-platform. Or, to learn more about Rambus’ tokenisation solutions visit rambus.com/payments.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus’ foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
