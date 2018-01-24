Log in
Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : R&Q completes assumption from Risk Retention Group

01/24/2018 | 08:09am CET

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

R&Q completes assumption from a Risk Retention Group

24 January 2018

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. ('R&Q') is pleased to announce the assumption of auto liabilities from a Connecticut domiciled risk retention group ('RRG') to R&Q's wholly owned A- admitted carrier, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc.

The Connecticut risk retention group, with estimated reserves of circa $1.6m, wrote auto liability policies in California during 2015. This transaction, through Accredited, provided full finality to the RRG for the auto liabilities assumed, which now enables the entity to wind up.

Ken Randall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of R&Q, explained: 'We are very pleased to announce our first assumption with a risk retention group was completed prior to year end. This transaction is evidence of our unique ability to provide finality solutions to U.S. self-insurers through the use of Accredited and is an area which we are looking to expand in 2018.'

Ends

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy on-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable programme business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:09:08 UTC.

