RANDGOLD RESOURCES (RRS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/15 03:12:56 pm
6004 GBp   -1.38%
03/13ANGLOGOLD ASHAN : Provides Updates on DRC Mining Code Discussions
AQ
03/13RANDGOLD RESOUR : Press Statement Kinshasa, 7 March 2018
AQ
03/08RANDGOLD RESOUR : Press Statement – Kinshasa
AQ
Randgold Resources Limited : Ready for Engagement with DRC

03/15/2018 | 02:43pm CET

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Randgold Resources Limited (LSE: RRS; NASDAQ: GOLD).

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT

Kinshasa, DRC, 15 March 2018 - A legal and technical team representing the major mining companies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo has arrived in Kinshasa for engagement with the government on its new mining code. This follows the meeting on 7 March 2018 where His Excellency President Kabila gave an assurance that the questions raised by the industry would be resolved through transitional arrangements, mining regulations and agreements, and guarantees that need to be considered after the new code was signed into law. In the meeting, the parties were requested to meet for a 30 day period starting March 14.

As agreed with His Excellency the President, a matrix of the industry's issues, as well as proposals regarding the mining code, have been delivered to the Minister of Mines. The companies are now awaiting an appointment with the Minister to discuss a programme of engagement with the government's working group. The companies in their meeting with His Excellency the President confirmed their willingness to negotiate additional royalties and changes to other taxes as part of this process.

The companies said they expected the process will start soon and that it would give priority to the recognition of the stability clauses contained in Article 276 of the 2002 mining code and certain mining conventions. Most notably, Article 276 provided for 10 years of stability after changes are made to the mining code, and formed the basis of many investment decisions in DRC. This period of stability resulted in over US$10 billion in direct investments by the mining industry which created over 20,000 full time jobs in the DRC.

In the meantime, Randgold Resources' and AngloGold Ashanti's Kibali mine, Glencore's Mutanda Mine and Kamoto Copper Company, the Kamoa-Kakula mine, MMG's Kinsevere mine and CMOC's Tenke Fungurume mine have resigned from the FEC, the Congolese Chamber of Commerce, with immediate effect. These mines, which represent more than 85% of the DRC's copper, cobalt and gold production, said the FEC does not adequately represent their interests.

Issued on behalf of Randgold Resources, AngloGold Ashanti, Glencore PLC, Ivanhoe Mines, Gold Mountain International/Zijin Mining Group, MMG (PTY) Ltd. and China Molybdenum Co, Ltd. (CMOC)

Kathy du Plessis
T: +44 207 557 7738
[email protected]

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 325 M
EBIT 2018 510 M
Net income 2018 332 M
Finance 2018 1 024 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 23,30
P/E ratio 2019 22,86
EV / Sales 2018 5,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
Capitalization 7 911 M
Chart RANDGOLD RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Randgold Resources Technical Analysis Chart | RRS | GB00B01C3S32 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RANDGOLD RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher L. Coleman Non-Executive Chairman
Graham P. Shuttleworth CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew James Quinn Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeanine Mabunda Lioko Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-18.43%7 911
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.3.92%16 214
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-12.34%12 863
GOLDCORP INC.7.27%11 555
EVOLUTION MINING LTD9.43%3 874
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-17.34%3 101
