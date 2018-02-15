Log in
Randon Implementos e Participacoes : MATERIAL FACT - GUIDANCE 2018

02/15/2018 | 11:36am CET

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ 89.086.144/0011-98

MATERIAL FACT

Randon S.A Implementos e Participações ("Company"), in compliance with Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, Instruction CVM N°. 358, dated January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general the company's projections to be followed during the year 2018 ("Guidance").

GUIDANCE 2018

  • Total Gross Revenue - R$ 5.0 billion;

  • Consolidated Net Revenue - R$ 3.6 billion;

  • *Revenues from abroad - US$ 300 million;

  • Imports - US$ 51 million;

  • Investments - R$ 140 million.

*Exports from Brazil + Foreign Operations

These indicators were validated in Randon's strategic planning process, and are backed by the assessment of the macroeconomic scenarios of Brazil and of the countries that Randon has business relations with, as well as on the indicators of the automotive industry and market behavior of its business segments.

For more information, please refer to section 11 of the Company's Reference Form, available athttp://ri.randon.com.br.

Caxias do Sul, February 15, 2018.

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações.

Geraldo Santa Catharina

Investor Relations Director

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:35:01 UTC.

