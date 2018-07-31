Log in
RANGE RESOURCES (RRC)
Range Resources : Corporation to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B47919F853B02.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 699 M
EBIT 2018 473 M
Net income 2018 136 M
Debt 2018 4 122 M
Yield 2018 0,55%
P/E ratio 2018 23,36
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 3 960 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Allen Finkelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES-14.60%3 960
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD15.15%72 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.10%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 868
