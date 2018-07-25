Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Hldg : Relief provided to the affected people of the collapse of the Saddle Dam D of Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Hydroelectric Power Project

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Public Company Limited (the 'Company') would like express our deepest condolences to all the people, families and sectors affected by the collapse of the Saddle Dam D of Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Hydroelectric Power Project, located in Champasak and Attapue, Lao PDR.

The company has provided the initial relief fund of Kip 1.3 billion (around THB 5 million) to the Lao PDR official, while the Company's high-level executives and other staff have travelled to the area to support the relief efforts. Also, we have just coordinated with the Government of Ubon Ratchathani and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in order to provide additional assistance and support regarding commodities and temporary utility systems for victims' alleviation during the rehabilitation period. The Company shall continue to give full cooperation, support and assistance the Lao PDR official.

As for the management of this situation, Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Power Company Limited (PNPC), the developer and constructor of Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Hydroelectric Power Company Limited, has been working in collaboration with governmental and provincial agencies of the Lao PDR in order to provide relief to the victim and deem this incident an urgent mission since the incident was known until the present.

Today, PNPC has dispatched experts and related agencies to the area in order to make initial investigation, analysis and evaluation of the condition and the cause of the collapse of the Saddle Dam D. Close discussion with relevant agencies was also done in order to find the solution as soon as possible.

PNPC is a joint venture among SK Engineering & Construction Company Limited (holding 26% in the project), Korea Western Power Company Limited (25%), Lao Holding State Enterprise (24%) and RATCH (25%).