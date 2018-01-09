Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Raymond James Financial, Inc.

01/09/2018 | 12:37am CET

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/RJF-Info-Request-Form-6351

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 220 M
EBIT 2018 1 286 M
Net income 2018 934 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 14,69
P/E ratio 2019 13,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 13 133 M
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, I
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, I Technical Analysis Chart | RJF | US7547301090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 99,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Dennis William Zank Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Paul Julien Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Thomas Alan James Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.1.85%13 074
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP0.30%96 877
MORGAN STANLEY1.22%96 054
CHARLES SCHWAB CORP1.25%68 670
CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD4.31%33 568
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC4.89%22 879
