Raytheon : to enhance FAA's air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency

DULLES, Va., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has been awarded a $73 million FAA contract modification to perform Technical Refresh 1 of the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System. This update will enable future Terminal NextGen air traffic control tools to be incorporated into STARS and further enhance the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System. The NextGen air traffic control tools under consideration are:

analytics for improved terminal area weather

performance-based navigation for more precise flight paths

unmanned aircraft system services for improved situational awareness

"This upgrade will enable the FAA to develop and implement future air traffic management technologies and increase system capacity and reliability," said Bob Delorge, vice president, Transportation and Support Services, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "These improvements will be especially important in the busy, high-priority Northeast Corridor."

STARS is the automated air traffic control system operated by both the FAA and DOD to manage airspace in both large, complex terminal areas, such as New York, and in small, but security-sensitive airspace. STARS simplifies the implementation of NextGen enhancements that will improve air traffic flow and separation in the NAS.

Raytheon has more than 65 years of experience in providing global air traffic management technology, products and services to civil and military customers around the world. Raytheon's ATM solutions operate in more than 60 countries and monitor more than 60 percent of the world's airspace.

