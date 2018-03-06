Log in
RAYTHEON (RTN)
Raytheon : to enhance FAA's air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

DULLES, Va., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has been awarded a $73 million FAA contract modification to perform Technical Refresh 1 of the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System. This update will enable future Terminal NextGen air traffic control tools to be incorporated into STARS and further enhance the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System. The NextGen air traffic control tools under consideration are:

  • analytics for improved terminal area weather
  • performance-based navigation for more precise flight paths
  • unmanned aircraft system services for improved situational awareness

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

"This upgrade will enable the FAA to develop and implement future air traffic management technologies and increase system capacity and reliability," said Bob Delorge, vice president, Transportation and Support Services, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "These improvements will be especially important in the busy, high-priority Northeast Corridor."

STARS is the automated air traffic control system operated by both the FAA and DOD to manage airspace in both large, complex terminal areas, such as New York, and in small, but security-sensitive airspace. STARS simplifies the implementation of NextGen enhancements that will improve air traffic flow and separation in the NAS.

Raytheon has more than 65 years of experience in providing global air traffic management technology, products and services to civil and military customers around the world. Raytheon's ATM solutions operate in more than 60 countries and monitor more than 60 percent of the world's airspace.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 95 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts
Raytheon
Kate Goulding
+1.571.250.2426
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-to-enhance-faas-air-traffic-control-system-to-improve-safety-and-efficiency-300608269.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2018
