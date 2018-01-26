Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Razvedka Dobycha KazMunayGaz AO    RDGZ   KZ000A0KEZQ2

SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Razvedka Dobycha KazMunayGaz AO : Operating results of KMG EP for 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:20am CET

Astana, 26January 2018. JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production ('KMG EP' or 'Company') announces its operating results for the year 2017.

Production

KMG EP, including its stakes in Kazgermunai ('KGM'), Karazhanbasmunai ('CCEL') and PetroKazakhstan Inc. ('PKI'), produced 11,867 thousand tonnes of crude oil (240 kbopd) for 2017, a 2% decrease over 2016.

Ozenmunaigas JSC ('OMG') produced 5,480 thousand tonnes (111kbopd), a 1% decrease as compared to 2016 mainly due to lower level of production from the existing well stock. Embamunaigas JSC ('EMG') produced 2,840 thousand tonnes (57kbopd), a 0.3% increase as compared to 2016. The total volume of oil OMG and EMG produced was 8,320 thousand tonnes (168kbopd), a 1% decrease compared to production for 2016.

The Company's share in production from KGM, CCEL, and PKI for 2017 amounted to 3,547 thousand tonnes of crude oil (72kbopd), 6% less than in 2016. This was mainly driven by a natural decline in oil production at PKI and KGM.

Crude oil supplies and sales of oil products

In 2017, the Company's combined sales from OMG and EMG were 8,233 thousand tonnes (163kbopd). Of these crude oil sales, 5,700 thousand tonnes (113kbopd) were exported and 2,533 thousand tonnes (50kbopd) were sold to the domestic market, equivalent to 31% of the total sales volume. In 2016, the Company sold 41% of crude oil in the domestic market.

Out of 2,533 thousand tonnes (50 kbopd) of crude oil supplied by OMG and EMG to the domestic market, 1,909 thousand tonnes (38 kbopd) was supplied to Atyrau Refinery and 624 thousand tonnes (12 kbopd) was supplied to Pavlodar Refinery.
Under the independent oil processing scheme, sales of oil products in 2017 was 2,388 thousand tonnes. For more details on oil products sales, please see Table No.2 below.

The Company's share in the sales from KGM, CCEL, and PKI amounted to 3,414 thousand tonnes of crude oil (70 kbopd). Of this, 1,443 thousand tonnes (28 kbopd) were exported with the remaining1,971 thousand tonnes (42 kbopd) supplied to the domestic market, equivalent to 58% of total sales volume.

The structure of Company's share in the sales from KGM, CCEL and PKI in 2017 has changed as compared to 2016 in the following manner: the share of export supplies from the total sales volume has decreased from 50% to 42%; the share of domestic supplies has increased from 50% to 58%.

Table No. 1. Production and sales of oil for 2017

thousand tonnes

kbopd

2016

2017

y/y, %

2016

2017

Oil production volumes

OMG

5 555

5 480

-1%

112

111

EMG

2 832

2 840

0,3%

57

57

Total from OMG and EMG

8 387

8 320

-1%

169

168

KGM, 50%

1 468

1 400

-5%

31

30

CCEL, 50%

1 064

1 071

1%

19

20

PKI, 33%

1 235

1 077

-13%

26

23

Total from joint ventures

3 767

3 547

-6%

76

72

Total oil production

12 154

11 867

-2%

245

240

Crude oil sales

OMG andEMG

Uzen-Atyrau-Samara

2 797

3 412

22%

55

68

CPC

2 149

2 288

16%

42

45

Export

4 946

5 700

15%

97

113

Atyrau Refinery

2 578

1 909

-26%

51

38

Pavlodar Refinery

881

624

-29%

17

12

Domestic market

3 459

2 533

-27%

68

50

Total from OMG and EMG

8 408

8 233

-2%

165

163

Export, %

59%

69%

Domestic market, %

41%

31%

KGM (50%)

Export

434

250

-42%

9

5

Domestic market

1 031

1 144

11%

22

24

Total fromKGM

1 465

1 394

-5%

31

29

CCEL (50%)

Export

974

926

-5%

18

17

Domestic market[1]

19

20

5%

0

0

Total from CCEL

993

946

-5%

18

17

PKI (33%)

Export

424

267

-37%

9

6

Domestic market

794

807

2%

17

17

Total fromPKI

1 218

1 074

-12%

26

23

Total from joint ventures

Export

1 832

1 443

-21%

36

28

Domestic market

1 844

1 971

7%

39

42

Total from joint ventures

3 676

3 414

-7%

75

70

Export, %

50%

42%

Domestic market, %

50%

58%

Table No. 2. Production and sales of oil products for 2017

Oil products

Production

Sales

ktonnes

Atyrau

Refinery

Pavlodar

Refinery

Total

Atyrau

Refinery

Pavlodar

Refinery

Total

80 RON gasoline

21,71

17,75

39,46

21,72

21,17

42,89

92 RON gasoline

191,48

123,49

314,97

195,65

130,14

325,78

95 RON gasoline

22,79

10,85

33,64

28,70

11,91

40,62

Diesel fuel

554,92

175,30

730,22

561,03

165,40

726,43

Aviation fuel

9,43

-

9,43

9,78

-

9,78

Total light oil products

800,33

327,39

1 127,71

816,87

328,62

1 145,49

Vacuum gas oil

295,74

28,12

323,86

298,92

28,28

327,20

Mazut

615,96

91,59

707,54

622,50

94,81

717,31

Bitumen

-

18,76

18,76

-

18,76

18,76

Total dark oil products

911,69

138,46

1 050,16

921,42

141,84

1 063,26

Liquefied gas

14,79

29,72

44,51

14,79

32,04

46,83

Furnace oil

23,20

22,90

46,09

22,89

18,32

41,21

Sulfur

0,87

3,28

4,14

1,31

0,24

1,55

Calcinated coke

22,42

-

22,42

22,43

-

22,43

Total coke

24,55

24,10

48,66

24,02

39,87

63,89

Others

3,69

16,93

20,62

3,65

-

3,65

Total other oil products

89,52

96,92

186,44

89,09

90,47

179,56

Losses

107,45

68,61

176,06

-

-

-

Total

1 909,00

631,38

2 540,38

1 827,38

560,94

2 388,32

NOTES TO EDITORS

KMG EP is among the top three Kazakh oil producers based on the 2017 results. The overall production in 2017 was 11.9 million tonnes (240 kbopd) of crude oil, including the Company's share in Kazgermunai, CCEL and PKI. The Company's volume of proved and probable reserves excluding shares in the associates, at the end of 2016 was 182 million tonnes (1,327 mmbbl). The Company's shares are listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The Company raised over US$2bn at its IPO in September 2006.

For further details please contact us at:
KMG EP. Investor Relations (+7 7172 97 5433)Saken Shoshanove-mail: [email protected]

KMG EP. Public Relations (+7 7172 97 7887)
Bakdaulet Tolegen
e-mail: [email protected]

Finsbury (+44 (0)20 7251 3801)
Dorothy Burwell
e-mail: [email protected]

Forward-looking statements

This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including, but not limited to, the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''target'', ''will'', or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs and statements of current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, potential acquisitions, strategies and as to the industries in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances that may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Company's operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the country and the industries in which the Company operates may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this document. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or industry information set out in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company does not make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

[1] As part of its domestic supply obligations, CCEL has also sold 117 ktonnes of bitumen (50%) for 2017 and 55 ktonnes (50%) for 2016.

JSC Kazmunaigas Exploration & Production published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:13 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYG
08:20a RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : Operating results of KMG EP for 2017
01/24 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : KMG EP announces extraordinary general meeting..
01/23 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : Update from the Independent Non-Executive Dire..
01/23 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : Tender offer by the Company to purchase its GD..
01/05 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : KMG EP notes ISS and Glass Lewis recommendatio..
2017 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : KMG EP announces extraordinary general meeting..
2017 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : Tender offer to purchase GDRs  and  Cancellati..
2017 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : Announcement by the Company regarding the laun..
2017 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : Subsidiaries of Kazakhstan’s biggest oil..
2017 RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO : KMG EP approves 2018 Budget and 2018-2022 Busi..
More news
Financials ( KZT)
Sales 2017 952 B
EBIT 2017 256 B
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capitalization 1 802 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23 690  KZT
Spread / Average Target -9,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Kurmangazy Oryngaziyevich Iskaziyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dauren Saparalievich Karabayev Chairman
Bekzat Abaiyldanov Chief Operations Officer
Dastan Abdulgafarov Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Dayer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAZVEDKA DOBYCHA KAZMUNAYGAZ AO5 635
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.17%72 293
CNOOC LTD14.97%71 170
EOG RESOURCES9.20%68 137
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.10%59 245
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.42%43 958
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.