Razvedka Dobycha KazMunayGaz AO : Operating results of KMG EP for 2017

Astana, 26January 2018. JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production ('KMG EP' or 'Company') announces its operating results for the year 2017.

Production

KMG EP, including its stakes in Kazgermunai ('KGM'), Karazhanbasmunai ('CCEL') and PetroKazakhstan Inc. ('PKI'), produced 11,867 thousand tonnes of crude oil (240 kbopd) for 2017, a 2% decrease over 2016.

Ozenmunaigas JSC ('OMG') produced 5,480 thousand tonnes (111kbopd), a 1% decrease as compared to 2016 mainly due to lower level of production from the existing well stock. Embamunaigas JSC ('EMG') produced 2,840 thousand tonnes (57kbopd), a 0.3% increase as compared to 2016. The total volume of oil OMG and EMG produced was 8,320 thousand tonnes (168kbopd), a 1% decrease compared to production for 2016.

The Company's share in production from KGM, CCEL, and PKI for 2017 amounted to 3,547 thousand tonnes of crude oil (72kbopd), 6% less than in 2016. This was mainly driven by a natural decline in oil production at PKI and KGM.

Crude oil supplies and sales of oil products

In 2017, the Company's combined sales from OMG and EMG were 8,233 thousand tonnes (163kbopd). Of these crude oil sales, 5,700 thousand tonnes (113kbopd) were exported and 2,533 thousand tonnes (50kbopd) were sold to the domestic market, equivalent to 31% of the total sales volume. In 2016, the Company sold 41% of crude oil in the domestic market.

Out of 2,533 thousand tonnes (50 kbopd) of crude oil supplied by OMG and EMG to the domestic market, 1,909 thousand tonnes (38 kbopd) was supplied to Atyrau Refinery and 624 thousand tonnes (12 kbopd) was supplied to Pavlodar Refinery.

Under the independent oil processing scheme, sales of oil products in 2017 was 2,388 thousand tonnes. For more details on oil products sales, please see Table No.2 below.

The Company's share in the sales from KGM, CCEL, and PKI amounted to 3,414 thousand tonnes of crude oil (70 kbopd). Of this, 1,443 thousand tonnes (28 kbopd) were exported with the remaining1,971 thousand tonnes (42 kbopd) supplied to the domestic market, equivalent to 58% of total sales volume.

The structure of Company's share in the sales from KGM, CCEL and PKI in 2017 has changed as compared to 2016 in the following manner: the share of export supplies from the total sales volume has decreased from 50% to 42%; the share of domestic supplies has increased from 50% to 58%.

Table No. 1. Production and sales of oil for 2017

thousand tonnes kbopd 2016 2017 y/y, % 2016 2017 Oil production volumes OMG 5 555 5 480 -1% 112 111 EMG 2 832 2 840 0,3% 57 57 Total from OMG and EMG 8 387 8 320 -1% 169 168 KGM, 50% 1 468 1 400 -5% 31 30 CCEL, 50% 1 064 1 071 1% 19 20 PKI, 33% 1 235 1 077 -13% 26 23 Total from joint ventures 3 767 3 547 -6% 76 72 Total oil production 12 154 11 867 -2% 245 240 Crude oil sales OMG andEMG Uzen-Atyrau-Samara 2 797 3 412 22% 55 68 CPC 2 149 2 288 16% 42 45 Export 4 946 5 700 15% 97 113 Atyrau Refinery 2 578 1 909 -26% 51 38 Pavlodar Refinery 881 624 -29% 17 12 Domestic market 3 459 2 533 -27% 68 50 Total from OMG and EMG 8 408 8 233 -2% 165 163 Export, % 59% 69% Domestic market, % 41% 31% KGM (50%) Export 434 250 -42% 9 5 Domestic market 1 031 1 144 11% 22 24 Total fromKGM 1 465 1 394 -5% 31 29 CCEL (50%) Export 974 926 -5% 18 17 Domestic market[1] 19 20 5% 0 0 Total from CCEL 993 946 -5% 18 17 PKI (33%) Export 424 267 -37% 9 6 Domestic market 794 807 2% 17 17 Total fromPKI 1 218 1 074 -12% 26 23 Total from joint ventures Export 1 832 1 443 -21% 36 28 Domestic market 1 844 1 971 7% 39 42 Total from joint ventures 3 676 3 414 -7% 75 70 Export, % 50% 42% Domestic market, % 50% 58%

Table No. 2. Production and sales of oil products for 2017

Oil products Production Sales ktonnes Atyrau Refinery Pavlodar Refinery Total Atyrau Refinery Pavlodar Refinery Total 80 RON gasoline 21,71 17,75 39,46 21,72 21,17 42,89 92 RON gasoline 191,48 123,49 314,97 195,65 130,14 325,78 95 RON gasoline 22,79 10,85 33,64 28,70 11,91 40,62 Diesel fuel 554,92 175,30 730,22 561,03 165,40 726,43 Aviation fuel 9,43 - 9,43 9,78 - 9,78 Total light oil products 800,33 327,39 1 127,71 816,87 328,62 1 145,49 Vacuum gas oil 295,74 28,12 323,86 298,92 28,28 327,20 Mazut 615,96 91,59 707,54 622,50 94,81 717,31 Bitumen - 18,76 18,76 - 18,76 18,76 Total dark oil products 911,69 138,46 1 050,16 921,42 141,84 1 063,26 Liquefied gas 14,79 29,72 44,51 14,79 32,04 46,83 Furnace oil 23,20 22,90 46,09 22,89 18,32 41,21 Sulfur 0,87 3,28 4,14 1,31 0,24 1,55 Calcinated coke 22,42 - 22,42 22,43 - 22,43 Total coke 24,55 24,10 48,66 24,02 39,87 63,89 Others 3,69 16,93 20,62 3,65 - 3,65 Total other oil products 89,52 96,92 186,44 89,09 90,47 179,56 Losses 107,45 68,61 176,06 - - - Total 1 909,00 631,38 2 540,38 1 827,38 560,94 2 388,32

NOTES TO EDITORS

KMG EP is among the top three Kazakh oil producers based on the 2017 results. The overall production in 2017 was 11.9 million tonnes (240 kbopd) of crude oil, including the Company's share in Kazgermunai, CCEL and PKI. The Company's volume of proved and probable reserves excluding shares in the associates, at the end of 2016 was 182 million tonnes (1,327 mmbbl). The Company's shares are listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The Company raised over US$2bn at its IPO in September 2006.

For further details please contact us at:

KMG EP. Investor Relations (+7 7172 97 5433)Saken Shoshanove-mail: [email protected]

KMG EP. Public Relations (+7 7172 97 7887)

Bakdaulet Tolegen

e-mail: [email protected]

Finsbury (+44 (0)20 7251 3801)

Dorothy Burwell

e-mail: [email protected]

Forward-looking statements

This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including, but not limited to, the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''target'', ''will'', or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs and statements of current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, potential acquisitions, strategies and as to the industries in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances that may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Company's operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the country and the industries in which the Company operates may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this document. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or industry information set out in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company does not make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved.